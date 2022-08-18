It’s raining fashion in Chennai, this week! Have you marked your calendars, yet?

This week, fashionistas in the city have their calendars chock-a-block as three of the biggest pop-ups come back to town. And like that’s not enough, there’s also a handloom festival that will see the biggest names in handloom from across the country, descend on the city for a two day fashion extravaganza, fashion shows included! Plus, one of the city’s most well-known designers, Chaitanya Rao, just launched his latest collection. Have you made your plans for the week ahead, already? If you haven’t, hurry up! Great fashion awaits you.

Weave story

WICCI (Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry) National Handloom Council presents Interwoven Identities 2.0 — The Handloom Narratives supported by Maalgaadi, Kankali Trust, Horizon Groups and Kaskom; with nine designers from across the country. The pop-up will feature handloom apparel from first-time participants Handwoven Heirlooms by Jyoti Gupta (Mumbai), Iro Iro by Bhaavya Goenka (Jaipur), Art Ant by Dipa Agarwalla (Kolkata) and city-based Akhai by Suha. The two-day event will also feature fashion shows with Purnakala by Bela Sanghvi (Mumbai) as the finalé. August 19 & 20. The Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Festive special

The fifth edition of the festive edit of Sutraa, a Navaratri special, comes to town with 80+ labels including first time participants, Divya Dyuti (saris) from Kolkata, Stylori Silver (jewellery) from Bengaluru, Rosy Ahluwalia (couture) from Delhi, The Hangar Trail (western silhouettes) from Nagpur and Shivam Creations (suits) from Kolkata. Also, look forward to jewellery from Astra (Bengaluru), home furnishings from Dawn to Dusk (Delhi) and prêt from Puzzle Effect (Kolkata), among others. INR 500 onwards. August 24 & 25. 10 am to 9 pm. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

Sartorial high

Chennai’s favourite pop-up Wild Milan is back with its fifth edition, featuring 35+ brands across apparel, jewellery, skincare and food. Look forward to Lucknow-based Anaira with kurtis, organza saris and kaftans; Coimbatore-based Shakthi Diamonds with customised lightweight gold jewellery and diamond jewellery; and Chandigarh-based Jugni with art jewellery focusing on kundan and zircon-based jewellery; visiting the pop-up for the first time. Also, city-based Shvalk makes its debut appearance with western and Indo-western apparel. INR 800 onwards. August 20 & 21. 10 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

Platter potpourri

Back in the city after their previous pop-up in May, Mumbai-based Deluxe Thali visits the city for the third time and this time around with over 15 brands including first-time city-based participants Plastic Free Madras (accessories and home décor), Kaccha Maal (gifting), Bubble Farm (skincare) and Coloured Ears (jewellery). Also, look forward to city-based repeat visitors Kreshya (jewellery) and Shewolf (hand-painted apparel); and Bengaluru-based Find Gaea (bespoke crystal jewellery), among many others. INR 1,000 onwards. August 21. 1 pm to 8 pm. At Mount Road Social.

Drape drama

Celebrity designer Chaitanya Rao launches his new luxury prêt collection at Tifara this week. Featuring elegant festive wear in subdued gold, the edit also celebrates new beginnings with resort ready ensembles in popping colours and flowy silhouettes. Look out for the designer’s signature global aesthetics and exquisite detailing in georgettes and pure silks. Price on request. At Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

