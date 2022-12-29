New Year Eve dinner, Pradeep Kumar's concert and more: Check out the list of events happening in Chennai

From weekly movie releases to a New Year Eve feast, here is a list of events for you to enjoy this New Year.

Rhythm divine

December 30 | Alwarpet



This week, IndoSoul is set to take the stage. The band will perform music from their soon-to-be-released Carnatic album, Equilibrium. On the same day, look out for a meet and greet session with the band, beginning at 6 pm. Don’t miss out on this preview of the album. INR 300. 7 pm onwards. At Medai — The Stage.

NY eve feast

December 31 | Mahabalipuram



Here’s a fabulous way to kick off the New Year! For the special holiday occasion, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa will feature a specially crafted set dinner. Start off your New Year’s eve with delectable dishes including Spicy Button Cake, Paalkati Roast and Malabar Squid. INR 4,999. At C Salt.

Countdown begins

December 31 | Alwarpet



Head to Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park to savour expertly crafted Indian cuisine. The restaurant has put together a delectable fest with well-known North Indian dishes like Lamb Chapali Kebab, Lassi Salter, Sweet Jal Jeera and Achari Paneer Tikka. Also, there are live stations serving hot Jalebis, Pav,

and Parathas. Make sure to sample some of their 20 different dessert options, like Baked Kala Jamun in clay pots and Besan Laddu. INR 3,750+ taxes per person. 8 pm onwards. At The Residency.

Tune in

January 1 | T Nagar



Bharat Kalachar in collaboration with Agraharam hosts shows throughout the month of marghazhi titled 34th Marghazhi Mahotsav. This week, the violinists and Carnatic singers Ranjani and Gayatri will perform at YGP auditorium. INR 600 onwards. 10.30 am.

Movie première

December 30 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Raangi directed by M Saravanan. Thaiyal Nayagi (Trisha Krishnan), an online channel reporter, discovers her niece’s Facebook account. On that account, she meets Aalim, a 17-year-old boy from Libya, who is chatting with her. The FBI, on the other hand, wishes to detain Aalim by using Thaiyal Nayagi and her niece as bait. In theatres.

Retro vibes

December 30 | Nungambakkam



This holiday season, Lovebirds, by Delhi-based designers Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna, is in town with timeless and modern feminine silhouettes to make a fashion statement. Some trends may come and go but the polka dot trend is here to stay. The brand offers a variety of polka-dotted shirts, dresses, and jackets. At Tifara. On till December 31.

Melodious evening

December 31 | Periyamet



It’s time to ring in the New Year with melodious tunes. Pradeep Kumar is ready to perform a show this week titled Maya Nadhi. The singer will take you on an adventure ride with songs like Thangamey, Maya Nadhi and Magamo Aval, among others. INR 2,500 onwards. 4 pm. At Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.



Cultural exchange

December 30 | Muthukadu



Following Korea India Exchange Exhibition, contemporary artist SoonYoung Yang curates an art exhibition titled Overcome with Arts which is an effort to convey through an artistic play. Expect to see the works of artists from different cultures like Yongtaek Kwon, Saravanan Palani and Sunvul Lee. At Kadambari Art Gallery. 10 am to 6 pm. Also on December 31.

