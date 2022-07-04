Indie rock concerts, shopping galas and more: These events in Chennai guarantee an eventful weekend

This week, Chennai has plenty to offer for those who love to go out during the weekends. Movie premieres, shopping fests, heritage walks, and a theatre masterclass with Yog Japee, are some of the options on the list. Take a look at the other activities in Chennai to take part in below:

Movie première

July 1 | PVR

Set in the 1970s suburb, Minions: The Rise of Gru revolves around 12-year-old Gru’s dream to join a group of supervillians, the Vicious 6 with the help of his minions — Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto. Will Gru become the world’s greatest supervillian after he seeks guidance from the legendary Wild Knuckles himself? In theatres.

Wild story

July 6 | Khadar Nawaz Khan Road

Delhi-based Parikatha’s SS ’23 edit Parchhaiyan is in the city and is a manifestation of calming solitude, a quest to find the forgotten self and rediscovering the unhurried olden days. The collection is replete with flora and fauna motifs that are an ode to the solace that one finds in the abandonment of the wilderness which is often unadorned. The hues and sheerness of the textile create an illusion of light and shadow while the flowy silhouettes in the edit hope to embody the fluidity of nature. INR 15,500 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At Evoluzione.

Rock brigade

July 2 | Velachery

Make some noise with one of the most sought-after indie rock bands; it’s Thaikkudam Bridge in the house, Chennai! With nine vocalists and six instrumentalists, the band is back to perform at Phoenix MarketCity with a new set of songs. 7 pm. INR 499. bookmyshow.com

Dinner is served!

July 2 | Alwarpet

Looking for some authentic, homely dinner options that satisfy the soul? Inti Bhojanam now has a brand-new dinner menu that offers different variants of dum biryani, vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters and South-Indian staples like dosas, puris and more. Also keep an eye out for their special vegetarian thali that serves 14 individual dishes, if you’re in the mood for lunch. Meal for two: INR 500.



Shopping gala

July 5 | Annasalai

More than 100 top-notch designers and trend-setting lifestyle brands will be unveiling their latest offerings including unique designer and ethnic wear, exquisite jewellery, luxe accessories, luxury labels and much more at the two-day exhibition organised by Hi-Life Exhibition. Look forward to designers like Kudhuwa Benaras from Varanasi, bridal designer Virachi from Kolkata and couture from Sapna’s Design Studio in Mumbai with jewellery collections from Creative Jems and Jewels from Jaipur and Sri Krishna Jewellers from Hyderabad, among others. 10 am to 8 pm. Also on July 6. At The Hyatt Regency.

Fun day out

July 2 | Adyar

Shop your heart out with The Marketplace’s Exhibition at Fika this weekend. The showcase will have more than 50 food, fashion, jewellery, accessories and skincare brands from across the country under one roof. Look forward to clothing from city-based Coco Oosh, jewellery from Abarnika and vegan snacks from Tempeh Chennai, to name a few. 11 am to 8 pm. +919176640055.

Outdoor chic

July 4 | Alwarpet

Sportswear, equipment and footwear brand Head comes to Chennai with its first store in the country opening doors to the city recently. Originally, an American brand, the store features collections specifically for tennis, squash, racquetball, pickleball, skiing and snowboarding and was launched in 1947. The brand is one of the most trusted sportswear brands in the world and was the first sport equipment manufacturer to ever use graphene (world’s thinnest material) for their products. INR 899 onwards. Open now. 10 am to 9 pm. At TTK Road.

Masterclass with Yog Japee

July 1 | Mandaveli

Learn the A to Z of theatre from the best. Actor Yog Japee’s Theatre Y is back with their intensive acting workshops, the syllabus for which has been designed and curated by the master actor himself. The course will cover various aspects of script writing, acting and voice training. Age 16+. INR 45,000. +919884070797.

Summer style

July 8 | Greams Road

Too hot to handle jeans? Don’t sweat it out; instead, you could soar through summer in an easy-breezy manner with Pooja and Keyur’s new collection, Atrangi launched at Collage. The collection focuses on women’s wear and includes chic printed designs that will give a refreshingly cool touch to your wardrobe. 10 am to 7.30 pm on weekdays. INR 11,500 onwards.

Pitch, please!

July 3 | T Nagar

Want to end your weekend on a high note? This Sunday, vibe with singer Jasleen Royal at her local concert and groove to some of her best songs, which include Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Love You Zindagi, and Ranjha . The award-winning singer, composer and songwriter is all set to perform live at the restobar, Dank Chennai. 7 pm onwards. INR 999 onwards. bookmyshow.com



Walk through history

July 2 | Santhome

Here’s one for all the art, history and architecture enthusiasts out there. Madras Inherited is coming up with a host of heritage walks around several historic places in Chennai. This week, you will get to explore Santhome’s enchanting enclaves and engage in intriguing conversations about its history, architecture and culture. Register at link in bio on Instagram: @madrasinherited. +918925704437.