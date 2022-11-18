Three artistes from Bengaluru gear up to perform in the latest edition of this popular weekend multi-artiste gig

The Sunday Sundowner is back in town and this time around, the popular event will focus on four artistes, with four unique sounds. Featuring Cartin from Ireland and three acts from Bengaluru — The Untitled One, G. S. T and Ranj & Clifr — we catch up with the three Bengaluru-based artistes to find out what we can look forward to.

“It’s been more than two months since our last performance in July (in Chennai), where we played a live band set in the same venue. We have some new songs that we are debuting this Sunday, but the cool thing about our set is that we are both very versatile in terms of sound. No two songs are really similar, and there’s a lot we do live — vocally and instrumentally to entertain our audience,” shares Chlipher Christopher, one half of Ranj & Clifr, that released three singles since last year — Mutual, Uno and Conversation — and define their sound as a mix of pop, rap, RnB, soul, trap, house and electronica.

Debjyoti Das, one of the other artistes — who goes by the stage name The Untitled One — is back in the city after quite the hiatus. “Chennai has been long due; the last time I performed was way back in 2015! And guess what, the first-ever picture on my Instagram is from that gig! This time around, you can look forward to some heart-thumping drum and bass music, some breakbeat and Asian underground,” he tells us, adding that he defines his music as bhangra-influenced jungle or Bollywood-influenced Brit pop.

Prithvi Varadarajan — who will be performing as his solo alias G. S. T — is also popularly known as one half of DJ duo Twokid Wickid. “I’m looking forward to playing a special opening set to kick off the evening with warm grooves swinging between house, garage and breaks. It’s been a while since I last performed in Chennai. It was probably back in 2017 as Twokid Wickid, so I’m really excited about this gig,” says Prithvi, who has performed at an earlier edition of GoMadras and defines his music as left-field, ’90s influenced house and techno, switching to easier breaks and house, this Sunday.

INR 299. November 20. 4 pm onwards. At Mount Road Social.

