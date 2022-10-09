Kudrat by Chirag’s latest prêt edit, the Dalit festival of Vaanam and more: Check out this week's list of events in Chennai

From movie releases to the Dalit festival at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum and more, here's a list of everything going on this week in Chennai:

Food extravaganza

October 7 | Royapettah



Join Impresario Handmade Restaurants’ celebration of their completion of 20 years in the F&B industry at Mount Road SOCIAL. Impresario, which is bringing back some of its old crowd-pleasers with its 20-Year Menu, offers delicacies like Naga Chilli Cheese Toast, Death Wings, Mutton Baida Roti, and their all-famous Mocha Shakes that were served for the first time 13 years ago in 2001 (now called Oreo Mud Pot Shake). On till October 12.

Sunshine and rainbows

October 8 | Triplicane



‘Hope can help push us through even in the darkest of times.’ Look to the Rainbow, a show presented by the Madras Musical Association choir, aims to highlight this message with excerpts from popular musicals. With more than 80 singers, expect classics like Ascot from My Fair Lady, Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera, and Fabulous Baby from Sister Act. INR 300 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Kalaivanar Arangam.

Art for all

October 8 | Muthukadu



Head to DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum this weekend for the Dalit festival of Vaanam, an initiative by filmmaker Pa Ranjith to celebrate Dalit art, literature and theatre. The event will include talk shows, panel discussions, documentary screenings, and theatre and art exhibitions celebrating talented artistes from under-represented communities. Also on October 9,14 and 15. At DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.

Also read: Pa Ranjith announces follow up to Sarpatta Parambarai, other upcoming projects

Royalty redefined

October 7 | Nungambakkam



With the festive season underway, here are some exquisite kurta options for men from Kudrat by Chirag’s latest prêt edit, Gulbaag. The collection, which has been launched at Evoluzione, draws inspiration from the bright colours of flowers in the meadows of a king’s garden. Price on request.

Art attack

October 9 | Nungambakkam



Here’s a treat for art lovers who can’t get enough of all things art. Pop-up exhibition Art Fleamart will showcase the works of Chennai-based artists like Gayathri Kakarparthi and craft-related brands like Dare Artwear, Craftology and The Paper Dolphin. Also look forward to delicious food from stalls by Green Meal, Foodie by Roma Jain and Shmoozies Ice-Creams. At Humming Room. INR 50 onwards. 10 am to 8 pm.

Movie première

October 5 | PVR



Directed by Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise is an English romantic comedy that aims to highlight the beauty of second chances. Featuring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, this film stars the duo as an ex-couple who embark themselves on a joint mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. In theatres.

Also read: ‘George Clooney and I have always had good chemistry as friends’, says Julia Roberts

Night at the boutique

October 9 | Alwarpet



Does the idea of inanimate objects coming to life at night sound familiar to you? Pulp Propaganda Theatre Company’s musical satire titled The Rebel, The Princess, The Rainbow and The Bourgeois has a plot similar to Night at the Museum where four mannequins come to life at night in an apparel shop. At Medai —The Stage. INR 299. Tickets online.

Also read: The fourth edition of Erotica by CAT exclusively focuses on LGBTQIA+ stories