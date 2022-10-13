Music fests, movie releases, and cocktail parties: Chennai offers plenty of exciting activities for you this weekend!

Flavours of Rajasthan

October 14 | Palavanthangal



Are you in the mood to try out Rajasthani cuisine? Gurgaon-based Oberoi Hotel’s master chef Prem Singh is in town to make special regional dishes like Bikaner Aloo Tikki, Jodhpuri Murgh and Rajasthani Kadhi. At Cinnamon. 12.30 pm to 3 pm 7 pm to 11 pm. Also on 15 and 16.

A tale of Shiva

October 19 | Mylapore



Get set for a visual treat! Rukmini Vijaykumar, bharatanatyam dancer and founder of the Raadha Kalpa Dance Company is all set to present a tribute show to her father K Vijaykumar. The show called Ishwara, will revolve around the journey of human emotions through the eyes of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Other artistes on stage include Nandakumar Unnikrishnan on vocals, DV Prasanna Kumar on nattuvangam, Harsha Samaga M on mridangam, and Mahesha Swamy on flute. INR400 onwards. 7 pm. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha. bookmyshow.com

Cocktail party

October 14 | Palavakkam



Singapore-based bar Elephant Room’s mixologists, Yugnes Uthayakumar and Navajeeivan Chandra are in town for the first time to collaborate with Origin Bar to curate unique and sustainable cocktails. Start your weekend with cocktails like Kamasutra, Chai Sour, Pina Rasam, and more. Also look out for chef Peter’s global tapas with a mix of modern elements like Butter Chicken Pav. Also on 15 and 16.

Music fest

October 16 | T Nagar



This weekend, immerse yourself in the world of music. SteppingOut Indie Fest features the Mumbai-Based alternative rock band the Yellow Diary, which is gearing up to set the stage on fire. The band includes Himonshu Parikh on keys, Rajan Batra on vocals, Vaibhav Pani on guitar, Sahil Shah on drums and Stuart DaCosta on bass. Incidentally, the band also has a song featured in the Madhuri Dixit-starer film Maja Ma. At Dank. INR 699 onwards. 7.30 pm.

Shine bright like a diamond

October 15 | Anna Nagar



Are you planning to invest in diamonds this festive season? Ahead of Diwali, Vimonisha and Wondr Diamonds are collaborating to launch a festive collection of Coloured Solitaire jewellery. The exciting part of it is, Wondr Diamonds has sustainable and eco-friendly pieces of jewellery. Available at the store. Price on request.

Handloom haute

October 14 | Nungambakkam



Mumbai-based Suta comes to Chennai for the first time to a new venue, The Humming Room, for a three-day pop-up that will feature saris, blouses, menswear, home décor and accessories. Conceived with the vision of making India’s rich artisanal heritage of handicrafts more accessible and relevant to audiences in India and across the world — the Suta family currently comprises 17,000 weavers, of whom many joined them during the last few years, when their livelihoods were severely impacted. Suta Bazaar — a travelling exhibition through which they present a handpicked curation of products, across categories has been held in multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad; and is now in Chennai. INR2,000 onwards. 11 am to 8 pm. October 14, 15 and 16. At 27/12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

Mélange magic

October 15 | Royapettah

Wild Milan is here with its Diwali Edition that will focus on gifting, bakes, fashion, lifestyle, accessories, jewellery and much more. Look forward to handcrafted clothing from Amari (Puducherry), contemporary home décor from Arushi (Delhi) and uppadas from Eha Silks (Chennai) visiting the pop-up for the first time. Also, look forward to returning favourites from Chennai — House of Akoor with authentic handlooms and hand block printed saris, dress materials and dupattas; The Choker Store with contemporary jewellery; and modern and ethnic clothing from Bintal Botique. INR200 onwards. 10 am to 8 pm. Also on 16. At The Folly, Amethyst.

Patriotic love

October 15 | Periyamet



Our 75th Independence Day might be over, but the celebrations continue; Saadhaga Paravai’s Jana Gana Mana is ready to bring 75 celebrity singers together. Expect songs from the ’80s to the present in what is likely to be a one-of-a-kind event. At the show, expect celebrity artistes like Ilaiyaraaja, Anirudh Ravichander, Deva, Santhosh Narayanan and more. INR 590 onwards. 10 am, 2 pm and 7 pm. At The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Movie première

October 20 | PVR



Black Adam is an upcoming superhero film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra based on the DC Comics anti-hero of the same name. The plot revolves around Black Adam being released from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the mighty powers of an Egyptian God and imprisoned just as quickly to unleash his unique brand of justice in the modern world. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, and Noah Centineo.