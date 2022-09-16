Diwali pop-ups, salsa evenings and movie releases: Check out this week's list of things to do in Chennai

This week's list of things to do in Chennai over the weekend includes everything from movies to fashion pop-ups to an amazing sarod play. Also, look forward to a delicious Ramen pop-up!

Check out the complete list of events below:

Music in the air

September 18 | Royapettah

Here is a thrilling musical comedy show with Tamil and English narration! Following the success of the show Alex in Wonderland, comedian Alexander Babu is back with another special live show, which will premiere in the city this weekend. Head over to the Music Academy with friends and family to experience Alex’s live ‘Alexperience’. 6 pm. Details online.

Salsa night

September 20 | Royapettah

Looking to spice up your weekend? Mount Road Social is hosting a Salsa Social, and the exciting part is that you can get complimentary dance lessons from Bonny M Dance Co. Look for delightful food, coffee, and cocktails to round off the evening. 8 pm onwards. Details online.

Story time!

September 16 | Alwarpet

The Chennai Art Theatre will present Stories of Mountains — a musical evening at Medai. The stories will be told by Leya Moonsong using handpan music, making for a beautiful experience, interestingly enough, with no words whatsoever. The event also encourages members of the audience to bring their

own musical instruments. INR 300. 6 pm onwards. Details online.

Shopping spree

September 17 | Mylapore

The 21st edition of the Duchess Utsav comes to town with the best in design and craftsmanship from across the country. The pop-up will feature Safety Pinz, Autumn by Shanthi, Reina, Meraki Studio by Rupa Tulsyan (fashion), Sitaram Jewels Padmakshi, Nirmathi Luxe Diam (jewellery) and a wide range of lifestyle and home décor products. At Savera hotel. 10 am onwards. 10 am - 8 pm.

Movie première

September 15 | PVR

The well-loved trio, A R Rahman, Simbu, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, join hands again for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa! The movie is a Tamil action thriller that revolves around Muthu (Simbu) and his struggles to establish an identity for himself. The film also stars Siddhi

Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Angelina. In theatres.

Try to ramen calm

September 18 | Nungambakkam

The Good Life Eatery, a healthy food cloud kitchen based in Chennai brings us Joy in a Bowl — A Ramen pop-up in collaboration with the resto-bar Nght Mrkt. Here you will get to experience the Japanese dining experience with a chef-curated three-course meal paired perfectly with exclusive Japanese liquor. Dig into Veg Oatmilk Dashi, Deconstructed Teriyaki Chicken and Creamy Tori Paitan. INR 1,350 onwards. 1.30 pm - 3 30 pm. 7pm - 9 pm & 8 - 10 pm.

Sizzle & drizzle

September 17 | Manapakkam

No dish makes a more dramatic entrance than the sizzler. Experience the flavourful sizzler fest at Skyloft with friends and family. Nourish yourself with enthralling starters, main courses, and desserts like Sizzler Stuffed Mushrooms, Caramelised Hot Pot Pineapple, Non-Veg Sizzler Spicy Fish, Chicken

Yakitori and more. At Feathers Hotel. INR 2,200. 7 pm onwards. On till September 30.

Sweet notes

September 16 | Nungambakkam

Catch sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash in the city! The duo, a part of the 7th generation of a musical lineage, and sons and disciples of sarod icon, Amjad Ali Khan, have performed at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian and other prestigious venues globally. Gear up this

weekend to immerse yourself in the world of their music. At Taj Coromandel. INR 300. 6 pm onwards.

Festive edit

September 17 | Royapettah

Wondering where to go shopping this Diwali? Fret not, the Glitterati Pop-Up comes to the rescue with its Diwali Shopping Edit. With more than 40 brands being showcased including apparel, jewellery, food, accessories, skincare, décor and more, this one-day festival promises to be a one-stop shop for all

things festive. The pop-up will feature Chennai-based fashion brands Keymti, Sarvabdhi, Ganga Boutique, Bhavishya Boutique, Aadhya Designs and Pikbig, and jewellery labels including Abarnika, Shop to Upgrade by Beula, Tranquille and Elixir, among others. Also look forward to handcrafted, earth-friendly bags and apparel from Suzhal. At Amethyst. 11 am to 8 pm. INR 200 onwards.

High on fashion

September 16 | Royapettah

Founded by Priyanka N and Shilpa Gupta, the Pop-up Boulevard is back from Bengaluru with its fifth exclusive edition called September Sangria. Bringing more than 20 brands from various categories, look out for Dramebaaz from Kolkata offering fun silhouettes and quirky prints. Coming for the first time

to Chennai are YashVardhan (Bengaluru) bringing elegant western silhouettes, while Divya Reddy (Hyderabad) is all about opulence and festive wear. Reistor from Mumbai will be showcasing sustainable clothes made of materials like hemp. Some of the other favourites include House of Angadi

(Bengaluru) showcasing festive indo-western wear and glitzy footwear from Catheriem. INR 1,000 onwards. At Amethyst.

Retail therapy

September 17 | Poes garden

The Bazaar by TTAE (This That And Everything) is in the city, just in time for the festive season! The exhibit will feature sustainable fashion, food and home décor — all under one roof. Expect 50 brands including clothing labels like The Rewrap Company, Selai Nayaki and Pranaah, jewellery from Tinsel Trims and Kreshya, and skincare products from Raw Earth, to name a few. Also look out for eats from Crimson Chakra, Baklava, Hub and Roos Food Concepts. At Hanu Reddy residences. 11 am to 8 pm.