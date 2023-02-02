Northeast India's culinary food fest at ITC Grand Chola, movie releases and more: Take a look at what's going on in Chennai this weekend

The list of events and activities in Chennai over the upcoming week includes a jazz party at Hyatt Regency Chennai, a standup comedy by Kunal Kamra, the release of the film Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh, and more. Take a look at the full list below:



All that jazz

January 27 | Teynampet



This week, Chennai-based jazz band Many Things and singer Sharanya Gopinath are gearing up to give a jazz performance. You will get to experience a mix of swing, contemporary, and collaborative sets. The band includes Maarten Visser (saxophonist), Aravind Murali (music producer and bass player), and Manukrishnan (drummer). 7 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai

Golden tunes

January 28 | TTK Road



This weekend, legendary singer KS Chitra, a Padma Bhushan awardee, will perform alongside artiste Madhu Balakrishnan at Music Academy. Tap your feet to songs like Pitchai Paathiram (Naan Kadavul), Idhu Thaana (Saamy), Soul of Varisu, and more. INR 500. 6.30 pm. Bookmyshow.com

Pastel love

January 27 | Nungambakkam



Gurugram-based designer label, Charkhee, is back in town with two new collections titled Aasmaa and Dhanak. It features simple yet stunning pieces. In its latest edit, the brand promises fresh designs and craftsmanship in the form of statement ensembles. Depending on the season, the collection will have resort-inspired and bohemian-inspired themes. Look out for kurta sets, Anarkali, and other designs.

INR 8,000 onwards. At Evoluzione

Page from history

January 27 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. In a made-up universe, Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack on him and subsequently meets Nathuram Godse in jail. They get into a heated argument as a result of their conversation. The film features a song

directed by the music director AR Rahman. In theatres

Keeping up with Kunal

January 28 | Anna Nagar



This week, Mumbai-based standup comedian Kunal Kamra is all set to present his new show, So-Called Comedian in town. Look forward to a slew of new jokes ranging from politics to the way society works. Take your friends and family to have plenty of laughs at the Rosewater Fine Dining restaurant. INR 999.

6.30 pm.

Fairytale with a twist

January 27 | Alwarpet

The Chennai Art Theatre presents Edgar and Annabel, directed by Sunanda Raghunathan. The plot revolves around a couple arguing in their kitchen about who should cook dinner and whether the groceries they bought are actually the correct ones. The story progresses to show how they are tackling the pressure of living together. The actors in the play are Edgar (Nick) and Annabel (Marianne).

INR 300. At Medai - The Stage

Freedom prêt-à-porter

January 28 | Nungambakkam



This 74th Republic Day, BIBA brings a beautiful collection that represents the country’s culture and diversity. The edit is unique in that it includes shades from the tricolour flag like saffron, deep green, white, and indigo. Also, do not miss their floral sari collection. Expect kurta sets, tunics, and more.

INR 1,400 onwards

Northeast plates

January 28 | Guindy



Are you ready to discover the flavours of Northeast India? The Madras Pavilion at ITC Grand Chola is hosting a celebration of Northeast India’s culinary diversity. Expect to eat dishes you’ve never had before, made with unique ingredients like Roselle and Fiddlehead ferns. The dinner buffet menu includes some delicious plates such as Till Diye Murgir Mangsho (Assamese chicken curry with black sesame paste) Rupchi (Stir-fried mushroom with roasted tomatoes and chilly) and lots more. INR 3,000 onwards. 7 pm to 11 pm. On till January 29

Tribute show

January 27 | Nungambakkam



Wish to take a trip down memory lane? Popular city-based bands, Orlando and Medium Rare are set to pay tribute to rock music legends Aerosmith and Guns ’N’ Roses. Look out for hits such as Dream On and Rag Doll by Aerosmith and November Rain, Patience, and others by Guns ’N’ Roses. INR 1,000.

8 pm.

Raw Mango

January 27 | Teynampet

Are you on the lookout for ethnic wear? Raw Mango has a new collection called Peacock Country. The designs are inspired by Agha Hasan Amanat’s 1852 love story between a moral and an otherworldy fairy. The edit includes designs of gold and silver ganga jamuna, aari, zardozi, and gota. INR18,000 upwards. In stores

Péro

January 28 | Royapettah



The much-awaited Péro sale has returned. Head to The Folly at Amethyst to indulge in their classic and playful edit before they sell out. Keep an eye out for their season’s designs. 11 am to 7.30.

On till January 30

Michael Kors

January 28 | Velachery



It’s the gift-giving season! This Valentine’s Day, Michael Kors brings back their seasonal gifting guide. The brand has released a classic red crossbody Parker bag with gold empire hardwear that will be the perfect style statement for your dinner date. INR 55,000. At Phoenix MarketCity.

