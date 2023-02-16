Valentine's day special dinner, Millet festival, movie releases and more: Check out this week's list of things to do in Chennai

In this week's list of things to do over the weekend in Chennai, we have activities from movie releases to Valentine's day special menu at The Westin Chennai Velachery, SP Charan's live music concert at Vani Mahal and more.



Wine ’n’ dine

February 14 | Velachery

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Westin Chennai Velachery with special offerings at its restaurants. Sunset Grill offers a curated five-course dinner with spirits or you could also visit Madras Kitchen Company and treat your date to a wide range of plates from an a-la-carte menu. Feast on dishes like Burrata Caprese, Cappuccino Di Funghi and Risotto Ai Porcini. End the date with delectable desserts at Seasonal Tastes like Red Velvet Cheesecake and Chocolate Texture.

INR 2,450 onwards.6 pm to 11 pm.

Classical notes

February 12 | T Nagar



Unwind this weekend with some melodious songs. Singer SP Charan, son of S P Balasubrahmanyam, will perform in a show titled, One Man Show. The singer will share the stage with nine female playback singers. Tap your feet to songs like Hey, Sita, Hey Rama and Kadhal Sadugudu.

INR 500. 6 pm. At Vani Mahal.

Date night

February 14 | Mahabalipuram



This week, The Reef & C Salt at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa is set to host a special Valentine’s Day dinner. Take your loved ones to indulge in delicacies like Cajun Spiced Chicken Tenders, a Duet of Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Hash Ratatouille and many more plates paired with specially curated cocktails like Passion Cocktail, Mint and Citrus White Wine Sangria.

INR 3,499 ++. Available for lunch and dinner

A musical rendezvous

February 10 | Egmore



Enjoy yourself with sufi music this week at the Qawwali concert, Sufiyana, featuring Shaam-e-Azaam, a Delhi-based band which comes from a long family tradition of Sufi singing. The band is well-known for their traditional singing style of Sufi Qawwali, Bandish, Tarana, Qual Qalbanay, Thumri Bhajan, Ghazal and Bollywood Sufi hits.

INR 500. 8.30 pm. At BTL—Live Music Bar. BookMyshow.com

Millet fest

February 15 | Mylapore



Green Goddess is hosting a one-day Millet Festival at Savera Hotel to celebrate the International Year of Millets. The team will show how to cook millets ranging from foxtail millet to buckwheat. The event begins with a live cooking demonstration by Indra Narayanan, who has written 1,500 millet recipes. Their millet-based lunch includes plates such as Millet Tomato Dosa, Millet Idiyappam with Kurma and other dishes.

INR 1,000 per person. 10 am to 2.30 pm.



Summer edit

February 10 | Nungambakkam



The designer brand Navi Nari has launched a new collection called, Mulmul and Ahilya, which features fusion and ethnic clothing for women. Pure cotton and chanderi fabrics, which are comfortable to wear in the summer, are used to make these contemporary designs. Shop for dresses and co-ord sets made of linen and cotton.

INR 990 onwards. At CP Art Gallery. Also on February 11.



New neighbour

February 10 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is A Man Called Otto directed by Marc Foster. The story revolves around a grumpy widower who is set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in Marisol, a quick-witted and pregnant woman, which leads to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside down. Discover a humorous and heartwarming story about how some friendships emerge from the most unexpected places. The movie stars Tom Hanks and Mariana Trevio.

In theatres

Nepal art diaries

February 15 | Injambakkam

This week, Cholamandal Artists Village and Nepal Art Council present the inauguration of an art camp with artists from Nepal. The illustrators will be showcasing their contemporary artworks and the lineup includes Krishna Lama, Sujan Dangol, Sunil Ranjit and Pramila Bajracharya among others. The inauguration will be followed by a cultural programme at Golden Oriole Cholamandal Cultural Centre.

9.30 am to 6. 30 pm. On till February 27

Valentine’s Day Special

February 12 | Royapettah



This week, The Hysterical Improv Ensemble is hosting a free Valentine’s Day jam. You can take a loved one to the show and have unlimited laughter time during these two hours of unscripted entertainment. Each ticket admits two, though one must be a woman.

INR 299. February 12. 5 pm. At The ARTery.

Craft love

February 11 | Muthukadu



Are you in the mood for some art and craftwork? Head to DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum with your friends or family to participate in a three-day ceramic workshop. You will have the chance to express yourself by designing your own jug and glass. You can also experiment with colours and textures.

INR 8,000. Also on February 12 and 19. 10 am to 5 pm.

Fun game

February 12 | Besant Nagar



Looking for a fun Valentine’s Day activity? Butter Biscuit presents Love Of Life Affairs. The first couple’s event at Nassaa Uth Hub — Entertainment Centre is all set to celebrate love and relationships.

You will have the opportunity to engage in games and other enjoyable activities with your loved one.

INR 699. 4.15 pm.

Medai Open Mic

February 15 | Alwarpet



Here’s a chance to show your skills at Medai’s Open Mic. You can showcase your talent in standup, poetry, spoken word, music and other areas. Don’t miss the opportunity to put your creativity to

the test. What’s more! You also get to watch other talents.

INR 100 onwards. 8 pm. At Medai -The Stage.

Dance date

February 11 | Thousand Lights

DJ Axonn is in town to perform massive remix hits. He is well-known for his Punjabi hits and new tracks with modern beats and tunes. Expect Bollywood hits and punches. Janu Meri Jaan, the DJ’s remix, is not to be missed.

INR 299 onwards. 8 pm. At Same Old Story

Funny bone

February 12 | Alwapet



Sunthar Vis, a London-based comedian, is in town for his show, Chennai vilangutha? Part II. The comedian will be joined by some of his Chennai pals, including Petti Gurum Mownica Mani, Shakthi Shanmirga and Praveshika, during his act.

INR 399. 3 pm. At Medai — The Stage.