Spring extravaganza: The seventh edition of Spring Soirée by Glitterati Pop-up to take place in Chennai

The seventh edition of Spring Soirée by Glitterati Pop-up is here with over 35 brands showcasing food, fashion, lifestyle, décor, tarot, art and much more. The pop-up will have both first-timers from Chennai — that include Oodil, Pastry Capital and Mooshak; while Chennai-based favourites The Lip Balm Company, Beanstalk Farmers and Sugarcup Pastries make a comeback.

Emphasising on the importance of supporting small businesses, Khushali Vora, founder of Glitterati Pop-up says, “Most of our brands are homegrown, so when you shop at our pop-up, you’re encouraging the small homegrown brands and helping them grow.”

One of the first-timers, Mooshak, specialises in making contemporary designs in traditional Indian fabrics for everyone in the family. Pastry Capital, whose signature desserts are brownies and Biscoff tiramisu, will be joining them. Oodil, a brand that sells premium bath range products will also be taking part in the pop-up for the first time. “We have all the shopping needs under one roof, be it food, fashion, lifestyle, décor, you name it, we have it”, adds Khushali.

Among many others, The Lip Balm Company, which came up with the world’s first lip balm vending machine, is definitely something that people can look forward to at the popup. Beanstalk Farmers will also be making an appearance at the event with fresh, curated and high-quality food.

On February 19 at Amethyst, Royapettah from 11 am to 8 pm; entry free