Pongal special: Top 6 festive thali picks in Chennai

One day to Pongal, and we’re all set for another long weekend of being home with the family and of course, that banana leaf with a traditional spread with all our festival favourites. If you haven’t yet gotten down to the where and ‘venn’—fret not—we’ve got you covered. From Dakshin to ITC Grand Chola, here are some of the best places in Chennai for you to visit for all of the much-anticipated staples as well as a few healthy variants, like Thinai Pongal, made with millets.



In a Pongal millet



Are you in the mood to try out different types of Pongal? Sheraton Grand Resort and Spa has curated a healthy Pongal meal which has fox millet. The feast includes Melugu Nei Pongal, Keppai Kali, and Thinai Pongal, among others. The highlight of this celebration is the opportunity to see exquisitely designed rangolis and take in the chef’s entertaining demonstrations on how to prepare the local special dishes.INR 2,499 onwards. 12 30 pm. January 15 onwards.

Sundal sessions



During this Tamil harvest festive season, Dakshin brings back authentic flavours. The restaurant hosts a festival titled Pongal o Pongal, in the truest form of Dakshin’s flavours. To start your Pongal, look out for the dishes on the thali plates—like Kalkandu Vadai, Akkraravadisal, Kara Pongal, Thenga Manga Pattani Sundal and more. Coming to the desserts, they have special Vellai Poosanikai Halwa, Kavuni Arisi Payasam and Mukkani Ice Cream. INR 1,900. For lunch and dinner. At Dakshin, Crowne Plaza. On till January 16.

Keeping up with the kuzhambu



Keeping the harvest season in mind, ITC Grand Chola rolls out a themed culinary festival to celebrate the season. The festival goes on for three days at The Madras Pavilion. Look out for dishes like Arachuvitta Sambhar, Poricha Kuzhambu, Kadalai Paruppu Payasam, Bobbatlu and Chakkara Pongal on the menu. INR 3,000 onwards. For lunch and dinner.

Puttu some more!



If you’re missing home this holiday season, Feathers A Radha hotel offers a special Pongal buffet. Look forward to the original special dishes of the season Paal Kozhukattai, Kal Kandu Pongal, and Ragi Red Rice Puttu which will take you back home. You will also find healthier option in Sigapu Arsi Chakkara Pongal. INR 2,200.

Payasam promises



To enjoy this season’s special meals, head to Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel Chennai. The restaurant offers distinctive South Indian food with genuine flavours. The dishes range from savoury to sweet and include Beetroot Beans Paruppu Usili, Kara Paniyaram with Varamolagai Chutney, Manathakkali Vathal Kuzhambu, and Vazhaipoo Vadai. Not to be missed is their showstopper Ven Pongal. The dessert options are Asoka Halwa and Kungumapoo Semiya Paal Payasam. INR 2,095 onwards. From January 15 to 21. Lunch and Dinner.

Sakkara stories



Savera hosts Pongal Virunthu for the festive season. The delicacies from their exclusive menu are Thinai Sakkara Pongal and Pacha Pattani Vada. You will receive a thali platter with meals like Paal Pongal, Naatu Kaai Sambar, Venposani Kalyana more Kozhambu, among others. Authentic desserts like Kavunarisi Pongal, Elaneer Payasam, Karumbu, Vethala Paaku, Thambalam, and Poovan are available at the restaurant to finish off this delicious dinner. INR 1,100.