Holi festival at The Park, Shamik Chakrabarti's standup comedy, movie releases and more: Take a look at what's happening in Chennai this weekend

From weekly movie releases to the Holi festival at The Park Chennai, Shamik Chakrabarti's solo standup comedy At Offbeat Music Ventures. Here's a list of everything going on this week in Chennai.

Get electrified

March 4 | Nungambakkam



This week, Circle of Love, in association with Gears and Garage, present an event featuring Toronto-based Tamil rapper SVDP (Shan Vincent De Paul). This sensational performer will take the stage by storm with his songs like Neeye Oli, Savage and other hits. But that’s not all! SVDP will join two other incredible artistes — Jack Styles and Gooth — to launch their album titled Golden Boy.

INR 1,000; 8 pm.

Step into spring

March 3 | T Nagar



This Holi, invest in a beautifully crafted and sustainable line of clothes. It includes hand-embroidered chikankari craft, woven textures and hand-block techniques. Look out for the floral prints and western silhouettes of dresses, shirts, tops and bottoms, as well as Indian kurtas, dupattas and saris. The impressive part of it is that each garment is artisan-made, utilising traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations, making every piece unique and one-of-a-kind. The collection’s colour palette is dominated by spring hues.

INR 1,299 onwards; at FabIndia.

Holi play date

March 8 | Nungambakkam

Look no further than Big Bang Holi Festival! Head to The Park Chennai to experience a musical and colourful Holi. This festival brings together the biggest names in the party scene, including DJ Prasanth Amir, DJ Eash, DJ Viswa and more. Get ready to groove to the beats of the best hit tracks and dance to your heart’s content. Also, indulge in delicious eats like Bhel Puri and Mumbai Pav Bhaji, among other dishes.



INR 699 onwards. 10 am to 5 pm; Bookmyshow.com

ROFL diaries

March 5 | RA Puram



Get ready to laugh out loud with Shamik Chakrabarti, the hilarious stand-up comedian who has returned with a bang on Amazon Prime’s new show, Comicstaan. With writing skills that are sharp enough to cut an onion and his brutally honest opinions on everything from karaoke to politics, Shamik is sure to have you in stitches.

INR 349. 7 pm; at Offbeat Music Ventures.



Dumpling delights

March 5 | Adyar



Explore the world of dumplings at the 24th edition of the LocalXO Sunday Market. Chef Goku from Hygge Chennai, will showcase his skills and churn out four types of mouth-watering dumplings. Get ready to enjoy some authentic and flavoursome dumplings, as chef Goku takes us on a culinary adventure with his handcrafted delicacies. From the fiery Kimchi Mandu, a Korean delight, to the delicate Chinese Chiuchow. Also, do not miss their Japanese Potstickers and the Nepali Jhol Momo, which will warm your heart and soul.



INR 250 onwards. 11 am to 7 pm; at Bungalow 12, Adyar.

All in a mudra

March 3 | Taramani



This week, Bharata Kalanjali presents the second edition of Jharna, a festival that celebrates the arts and provides a stage for upcoming artistes. After the successful debut of Jharna in March, the festival is back with the second edition. Look out for nine exceptional bharatanatyam dancers who work around a theme under the guidance of Bharata Kalanjali to create engaging choreography. The celebration will span over two weekends and will also feature a special music concert.

INR 500. Also March 4 and 5; at Bharata Kalanjali, TEACH Auditorium.

Holicious

March 8 | Guindy



The Madras Pavilion features a special Holi-inspired brunch that will take your taste buds on a colourful journey. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of vibrant hues and indulge in an array of traditional favourites that are sure to leave you feeling ‘holi’some. Chefs have crafted a menu that celebrates the essence of Holi, featuring delectable dishes such as Kheema Matar, Sattu ki Litti and more.

INR 3,000 onwards; at ITC Grand Chola.

Back in the ring

March 3 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Creed III directed by Michael B Jordan. The plot revolves around Adonis Creed, who has been thriving in both his career and his family life after dominating the boxing world. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, returns from prison after serving a lengthy sentence, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The confrontation between former friends is more than just a brawl. To settle the score, Adonis must risk his future to face Damian, a fighter with nothing to lose. The movie stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Tessa Thompson.

In theatres

Carnatic for a cause

March 4 | Royapettah

The 11th edition of Aikya is here. It is an annual fundraiser concert that supports retiring artistes in music and dance, as well as young girls’ education. To support this cause, Carnatic progressive rock band, Agam, will be performing a unique blend of traditional Carnatic music with contemporary rock elements.

INR 490 onwards. 7 pm; at Music Academy.