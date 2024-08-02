Chennai's weekend highlights: Music, art, and more await

Chennai offers a wide variety of events this week that you can partake in.
August 3 | Mylapore
Wedding season is all set to begin. Turiya Celebrations presents Galatta Kalyanam, a wedding extravaganza where you can explore every aspect of wedding planning and experience a whole new level of inspiration.
INR 999 per person. Till August 5. At Primrose
August 3 | Anna Nagar
Dive into the enchanting world of resin art. This beginner-friendly workshop invites you to create some stunning ocean-themed coasters under expert guidance. Unleash your creativity and discover the magic of epoxy resin.
INR 1,650. 10 am to 12.30 pm. At Ology Studio
August 3 | Chetpet
Are you a music lover? Then you shouldn’t miss the ultimate music and fun at LITJAM. This two-hour show is all about jamming to your favourite tunes, singing along, dancing, and cheering others. Expect a mix of Tamil, Telugu, English, and more.
5 pm to 8 pm. At Alchemist Lake Viewery.
August 3 | Egattur
Elevate your style and enhance your natural beauty at this two-day makeup and personal styling workshop where you get to learn from renowned industry experts. Discover the latest trends, techniques, and tips to create stunning looks that suits different personalities.
Till August 4, 6 pm to 7.30 pm. At Marina Mall
August 3 | Adyar
Celebrate Friendship Day with a splash of creativity at Art Cafe! This pop-up cafe invites you to experience your favourite activity from a menu of creative options. Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of art-making.
INR 1,199. 4 pm to 6.30 pm. At Backyard
August 4 | Mylapore
Talented musicians will transport you through the captivating world of ragas and talas, celebrating the rich heritage of this timeless art form. The event will feature eight open mic performances.
5 pm to 7 pm. At SNS Arts Consultancy.
August 2 | INOX
Trap, the latest M Night Shyamalan directorial, revolves around a pop concert attended by a father and his teenage daughter, which descends into a nightmare when they discover the sinister truth behind the event.
In theatres.
August 3 | R A Puram
Catch renowned playwright and screenplay writer Mahesh Elkunchwar in conversation with literary scholar and theatre actor Akhila Ramnarayan this weekend. Tune into their session as they discuss everything theatre.
6 pm. At Tagore Auditorium Music College.
On its second anniversary, Purple Chameleon has introduced an array of delectable dishes, Chef’s handpicked recommendations, including Champaran mutton, Boti Gosht and Andhra style Mirapakaya kodi to lighter snacks like Tausi potatoes, Butter and garlic squid and Beet and pickle croquettes. The star of the new addition is the Tamarind chilli pork, which features pork ribs that have been cooked for six hours, finished with a tamarind and chilli glaze, and served with bacon and buttered edamame beans.
Meal for two: INR 1,800++ Lunch and dinner. At Purple Chameleon
It’s time to get your friends together and create unforgettable memories this Friendship Day! Indulge in a culinary feast that promises to delight your taste buds this Sunday. The team of chefs led by executive chef Sujan Mukherjee has curated a special menu featuring a delicious array of international and Indian dishes, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. From live cooking stations to myriad mouth-watering desserts, the Friendship Day brunch is the perfect way celebrate with your friends.
Meal for one: INR 3,000 (AI) August 4, Brunch 12.30-3 pm. At Anise, Taj Coromandel.
Javaphiles, this one’s for you. Ciclo cafe has introduced a crackling drink, along with a range of new beverages, which are available for a limited time. The featured beverages include the Matcha iced latte and Vietnamese cold coffee, served in crackling chocolate-coated cups. Other delightful drinks include Brazilian lemonade, Creamy strawberry agua fresca, Crème brûlée shake, Cookie dough shake, and a Vegan chocolate shake made from artisanal ice cream.
Price starts at INR 225 On till August 19. At Ciclo cafe, Kottupuram.
Popular comedian Amit Tandon is coming to Chennai with his new show, Halwa. Amit has been on the road with this show for a while now and has expressed how its trial shows have pushed him to develop into a better comedian. Amit will be exploring the concepts of marriage and relationships, by narrating some true stories filled with humour and comical instances. Be ready for this chuckle ride!
Tickets start at INR 499. August 9, 7 pm onwards. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha, Mylapore
Spend a fun-filled day at Apobangpo with screenings of the iconic band BTS’s concerts. To celebrate the occasion of the band’s 11th anniversary and Army Day, there will also be various musical and dance performances. You can also purchase amazing BTS and K-pop merchandise. That’s not all, you can further give in to your Korean food cravings with dozens of food stalls that will be present at the festival.
INR 499. Tickets available through registration online. On August 4, 4 pm onwards. At RMZ One Paramount, Porur.