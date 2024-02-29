Things to do in Chennai this week (March 1, 2024 - March 7, 2024)

Science action flick

March 1 | PVR

Gear up for an action-packed ride as Dune: Part Two, the American epic science fiction film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is all set to storm the screen. The film is the second instalment in the two-part adaptation of the novel, Dune, by Frank Herbert. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin, to name a few. In theatres.