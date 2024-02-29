Things to do in Chennai this week (March 1, 2024 - March 7, 2024)

Experiential art show
March 3 | Adyar
The Eternal Carnival: A conceptual and experiential art show is an interactive art experience with 12 artists and five workshop experiences. The theme of the event is, ‘Making the Last Universe’. Go to every alcove in this carnival and find innumerable ideas to save universes. `200 onwards. 2 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard.
Decoupage workshop
March 6 | Adyar
Delve into the intricacies of decoupage at this workshop as part of Triple O Studio’s Evolve Wednesday Community events. The session will be led by artist Maria Abbas Khetty. Learn the art of decorating objects by gluing coloured paper cutouts onto them, a timeless craft that blends creativity with precision. Entry free. 6.30 pm. At Triple O Studio.
Music concert
March 3 | Royapettah
Watch singer and music composer Darshan Raval perform live in Chennai. The hearthrob of indie pop will belt out some of his chartbusters like Jab Tum Chaho, Kheech Meri Photo, Sanedo, Odhani , Nazar Sarsari to name a few. `1,100 onwards. 5 pm. At YMCA.
Rajhesh Vaidhya concert
March 3 | Teynampet
Veena exponent Rajhesh Vaidhya is all set to perform popular AR Rahman hits at Rajhesh Vaidhya Live in Concert which is being organised as an International Women’s Day special. Watch the Veenai Nayagan and his orchestra in action. `500 onwards. 6 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.
Colours & beyond
March 2 | Anna Nagar
Art enthusiasts, immerse yourself in a vibrant canvas painting workshop that will ignite your creativity and bring your artistic vision to life. Escape from the daily grind and experience a therapeutic and relaxing painting experience at this Canvas Painting Workshop. `799 onwards. 4 pm. At Antispot.
Inclusive car rally
March 3 | Radhakrishnan Salai
Thryve Digital Brailles on Wheels, a unique car rally organised by NAB and MMSC that focuses on building community sensitivity for the visually challenged, is all set to be held this weekend. `1,000. 8 am onwards. At Savera Hotel.
Science action flick
March 1 | PVR
Gear up for an action-packed ride as Dune: Part Two, the American epic science fiction film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is all set to storm the screen. The film is the second instalment in the two-part adaptation of the novel, Dune, by Frank Herbert. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin, to name a few. In theatres.