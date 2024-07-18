Things to do in Chennai this week (July 19, 2024 - July 25, 2024)

Experience a wide variety of events that is happening in the Chennai city this week.
July 19 | Adyar
Are you someone who loves poetry? Then this event might just be for you. Bring poems that you have written, love, and cherish, and enjoy a casual evening at an open-mic featuring poetry, stories, and spoken word.
INR 200. 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. At Backyard.
July 20 | Periyamet
Popular playback singer and indie musician Sid Sriram is all set to perform in Chennai after a four-year hiatus. The show will be packed with some high-energy numbers, along with some intimate and sensitive songs, including his popular songs, like Thalli Pogadhey, Kannaana Kanney, to name a few.
INR 1,649 onwards. 6 pm. At Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
July 19 | Royapettah
Dive deep into the cultural history of The Risha, a narrowly woven breast cloth worn by the indigenous tribes of Tripura, at this chat session. Learn the importance of reviving indigenous crafts from the industry experts and designers.
6.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
July 23 | Anna Salai
Start the new season with high fashion as the HI Life Exhibition is back. Upgrade your wardrobe with an exquisite assortment of designer clothing, jewellery, wedding gowns, trendy accessories, and more.
Until July 24. 10 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency.
July 19 | PVR Cinemas
Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is a comedy drama that revolves around a rare and bizarre heteropaternal superfecundation, where a pregnancy is being fathered by two people.
In theatres.
July 21 | Teynampet
Celebrate a decade of fashion with Madras Couture Fashion Week Season 10 , which is all set to roll out in the city this weekend. Witness the fashion extravaganza as various designers display their work on the ramp.
7 pm onwards. At Hyatt Regency.
July 19 | Mylapore
Take the road down the retro lane and listen to some classic compositions of Eagles. The band, Medium Rare, with an experienced line-up of musicians, will be performing Eagles’s iconic songs, including Hotel California, Lying Eyes, Take It Easy, and New York Minute.
INR 250 onwards. 8.30 pm. At Bay 146, The Savera.
July 20 | OMR
Get all your wedding shopping done under one roof. The upcoming wedding expo, The Luxury Affair Wedding Expo Season 16, is said to be an extravagant shopping experience, combining a wide range of products, from major brands to small businesses.
INR 100. 10 am to 8 pm. At Illam Hospitality & Banquets.
Indulge in a culinary symphony of South Indian and fusion flavours at this special weekend buffet. A team of seasoned chefs have doled out tasty delights like Mushroom Ghee Roast, Kozhi Vepudu, Vanjaram Varuval, and fusion creations like Kalan Pepper Enchiladas, Bisi Bele Arancini, and Spaghetti in Rogan Sauce—a reflection of the diverse menu the restaurant offers.
At Annam Cafe. 12.45 pm to 4 pm for the Buffet ( Saturday & Sunday )
INR 695++ (Veg) Rs 795++ (Non Veg)
Get ready to travel back in time and immerse yourself in a special dining experience, Colonial Days Revisited. The meticulously curated menu by Chef Manish features a selection of gourmet dishes crafted with the finest ingredients. Every bite is guaranteed to transport you to a time of elegance and refinement.
At Lobby Lounge, Hyatt Regency. Until July 31. 11 am to 8 pm.
INR 2,500 ++ for two persons.
Spice up your Saturday at Colony with this inviting multi-cuisine dinner buffet, which features flavours from around the world. There will be live counters offering Pasta, Kathi Roll, Dim Sums, and Chaat, ensuring a fresh and flavorful feast. And the icing on the cake is that there will be live music at 7 pm.
INR 1999+ taxes per person. At Raintree. 7 pm onwards.