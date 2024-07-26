What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

From cultural festivals and live music performances to innovative workshops and art exhibitions, we have curated a list of must-see events and activities that you won't want to miss.
July 27 | Adyar
Looking to personalise your tote bag? This weekend workshop might just come in handy. Learn to paint, add a personal touch, and create a charming accessory to adorn your new tote bag. Besides, you can get a friend to paint it along with you.
INR 900. 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. At Backyard.
July 27 | Alwarpet
The Hysterical, an all-women bilingual comedy collective, is all set to tickle your funny bone this weekend. The seven-member team is coming up with improv theatre, dealing with contemporary themes using sharp wit and gentle humour.
INR 500 onwards. 7 pm. At Art Kin Centre.
July 27 | Cathedral Road
Social enterprise, By hand from the heart, is coming up with a market featuring handmade crafts by artists and entrepreneurs. Get yourself some distinctive and exceptional art, craft, condiments, fashion, and other lifestyle products.
Free entry. Till July 28, 10 am to 8 pm. At Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels.
July 26 | Tharamani
Whether you want to showcase your talent or simply have a good time, this open mic night will be a good place to be. Witness some cool performances among music, stand-up comedy, poetry and a lot more.
INR 149. 7 pm. At Zimmer Studios.
July 26 | PVR
Raayan, set against the backdrop of North Chennai, revolves around a young man training to avenge the death of his family. His quest leads him to the criminal underworld. The revenge drama is helmed by Dhanush.
In theatres.
July 27 | T Nagar
Playback singer and actor SP Charan along with singers Alka Ajith and UK Murali are all set to pay tribute to two eminent names of the Tamil entertainment industry, the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and Isai Puyal AR Rahman. The concert will comprise songs of the duo.
INR 500 onwards. 6.30 pm. Vani Mahal.
July 27 | Adyar
Learn to build a miniature backyard from scratch. This hands-on workshop will introduce you to a variety of mediums and techniques to create your own miniature set.
INR 1,650. 6 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard.
July 26 | Nungambakkam
On the opening day of Paris Olympics 2024, a wide variety of events await you, including a French movie screening of sports, sports competitions, fan zones, and the Olympics opening screening broadcast.
Till July 28. At AF Madras.
Music maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja is coming to town! Get ready for a night of pure magic as the man behind hits like Paiyaa and Maari 2 takes the stage. Expect soulful tunes, crowd-pleasing anthems, and an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out this extravagant show titled, U1’s Long Drive - Live in Concert.
INR 1,249 onwards. 27 July, 7 pm onwards. At YMCA Grounds, Nandanam.
Get ready to rock out with Bengaluru’s legendary grunge band, Thermal and a Quarter! They’re bringing their killer guitar riffs and infectious energy to Chennai. Expect a blast of nostalgia mixed with modern vibes as the band shares their journey from Bengaluru’s streets to the big stage. The ensemble, which is known for hits like Bangalore Blues, Stone Circle and more, is sure to set the stage on fire. Don’t miss this epic show!
INR 250 onwards. July 26, 9 pm onwards. At Bay 146, Savera Hotel, Mylapore.
Get ready for a nostalgic night with Chanderan Chan aka Kizhakkuvaasi! The Super Singer Season 9 star is all set to share his life stories through music. Hosted by the energetic RJ Vigneshkanth, this concert promises a delightful blend of melodies and memories. Be sure to experience Chanderan’s world!
INR 299 onwards. July 27, 6 pm onwards. At Tamil Virtual Academy, Kottur.