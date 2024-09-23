Chennai celebrates French singer Charles Aznavour's 100th birth anniversary in style

The 100th birth anniversary of French musician Charles Aznavour was celebrated with much gusto in namma Chennai (September 21) last weekend. The icing on the cake was that the event also marked the 33rd National Day of the Republic of Armenia.

The National Day of Armenia is a momentous occasion, commemorating the establishment of the first Republic of Armenia in 1918. This year, the celebration held special significance as it coincided with the centennial of Charles Aznavour, an iconic figure whose contributions to music and culture have left an indelible mark on the world.

The London-based Klingen Choir and Cultural Association, which was established to promote Armenian and international culture (both in the UK and abroad), paid tribute to Charles Aznavour, who is known for his tenor voice.

The Le Bohème singer, who has his roots in Armenia, was known for his distinctive tenor voice. In his career that spans over seven decades, the lyricist, singer, and actor has recorded more than 1,000 songs interpreted in nine languages, including French, English, Italian, Armenian, Spanish, German, Neapolitan, and Russian. Charles Aznavour is also known as France's Frank Sinatra.

The choir’s renditions, with conductor Sipan Olah at the helm, paid homage to the spirit and resilience of the Armenian people, celebrating their vibrant cultural traditions. The other members of the choir included Hagop Jack Mouradian (oboe), Hayarpi Yeghikyan (soprano), Polina Sharafyan (violin), Nikita Demidenko (piano), Vachagan Tadevosyan (English Horn) and Somnath Makhal (cello). The event was hosted by Shivkumar Eashwaran, Consul General (Hon) of the Republic of Armenia, in Chennai.