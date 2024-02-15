Sun-Days Co exclusive store opens in Chennai

Elevate your style with Sun-Days Co, the destination for the most exquisite eyewear, which opened its doors at Nexus, Vijaya Mall. Sun-Days Co responds to the surge in the sunglasses industry and the demand from fashion-forward consumers in Chennai.

The brand brings the expertise of delivering customised lenses and offers specialised eyewear collections. In the fast-paced digital world, where trends evolve rapidly, it stands out as a data-driven powerhouse with a strong online presence, ensuring you have access to personalised vision solutions and curated eyewear selections.

Sun-Days Co, at Nexus, Vijaya Mall, Chennai

Its meticulously crafted selection offers customised lenses for the perfect fit, blending fashion with functionality. It showcases over 60 premium eyewear brands, including iconic names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue, Burberry, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and many more setting the bar for opulent style.

It also offers the sophisticated and iconic eyewear collections such as Tom Ford. The latest collection features classic aviators, sleek rectangles, and tailored rounded-edge frames, reflecting a unique and inimitable style. The brand, famous for its watches and writing instruments since 1906, extends its legacy to eyewear.

Director, Devansh Binani assures, "Sun-Days Co will amplify your look with luxurious sunglasses, bringing niche contemporary eyewear brands.”