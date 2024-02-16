Things to do in Chennai this week (February 16, 2024 - February 22, 2024)

A fantasy horror thriller

February 16 | AGS Cinemas

Gear up to watch Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a never-before-seen avatar in Bramayugam, a horror film, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan. Mammootty plays a character with myriad shades laden with mystery and is aptly accompanied by Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in this black-and-white period drama. Bramayugam will have a pan-Indian release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Enjoy watching Mammootty in a negative shade. In theatres.

Declutter your mind



February 17 | Kodambakkam

Learn to express your emotions onto paper in the form of art journalling. Be a part of this therapeutic experience of understanding yourself in a calm and like-minded circle. At this Art Journalling Workshop, don’t just create beautiful images, but also be part of storytelling, and personal growth. Learn a series of guided exercises and prompts, various techniques for combining words, images, and mixed media to create meaningful and visually stunning journal pages. Embrace the rest of the year on a positive note. `1,500 onwards. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM.

Salsa for starters

February 18 | Taramani

Want to learn Salsa? There’s a beginner-friendly workshop called Learn To Dance Salsa (Beginners) that is scheduled to take place in the city this weekend. One does not need to have prior dance experience or a partner to take part in the workshop where they would be able to meet cool folks and expand their social circle. Do not forget to have great fun while learning to groove to the music. `149 onwards. 5–6 pm. At Zimmer Studios.

Fashion fiesta



February 17 | RA Puram

Up your fashion game and sift through some exquisite collection at this pop-up with Aish. The collection will feature the bestsellers of the brand, one-of-a-kinds and favourites. Check out some high-quality fabrics in flattering and easy-to-wear silhouettes, prints and colours that have won the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. `5,600 onwards. From 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. On till February 23. At The Amethyst Room.

Anything but love

February 17 | Adyar

Get ready to embrace some anti-love this weekend. Ring in the beauty of resistance together in this open mic extravaganza titled — In the Mood for Anything But Love. Participants can bring along their poems, stories, jokes, music and celebrate being anti-love, by either unleashing a song or by revelling in the unconventional. Break free from the clichés this weekend. `200 onwards. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.

Body and soul



February 24 | ECR

Explore the connection of body and mind through Slow Hatha Yoga, conscious movement exercise and hand-pan sound journey. This 100-minute full moon immersive experience is curated by Haritha and is open to all those above 16 years of age. Also, try the Ring of Fire breathing exercise and be part of the group session progressing through ecstatic dance and hand-pan sound. Heal your body and mind at the same time and celebrate yourself at this do. `900. 6 pm onwards. At Tattva — The Studio.

Just for laughs

February 18 | Alwarpet

Broken- A Standup Comedy Show by Sahil Shah will have the ace comedian speaking about ‘gen-exhausted’. Brace yourself for an hour of unfiltered comedy, puns, improvisation, props and the most bizarre thoughts. `799. 8 pm. At Medai — The Stage.

Experiential journey

February 18 | Besant Nagar

Experience this live salon, a three-hour immersive and experiential event that combines live performance, audience interaction session and a physical theatre workshop. Salons for Life and Theatre Nisha are collaborating to create a noir experience for the Chennai audience. The event will be presented by Preethi Bharadwaj, V Balakrishnan and Nirupa Umapathy, and will mark the trio’s first collaboration in Chennai. Also learn about physical awareness, physical sensitivity, and imagination at the salon. `2,000. 10 am to 1 pm. At Spaces.