Dirty Martini

Thailand-based DJ Faileo is set to get you grooving at Dirty Martini’s party. Having performed at music festivals in Japan, Philippines and Malaysia, she will bring to town a set comprising pop and commercial house music. The show will also feature New Delhi-based band Taqdeer, who will play covers of popular Bollywood and Punjabi music. Tickets: Rs.6,000. 8 pm.





B-Dubs

If you’re in the mood for some regional music, head to B-Dubs as city-based band Merakee takes the stage. The five-member outfit will perform peppy Telugu numbers like Dhaari Choodu’s Krishnarjuna Yudham and latest tracks like Ramuloo Ramulaa and Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, along with AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja’s songs. Tickets: Rs.4,999. 8.30 pm.





HyLife Brewing Company

This is a party you wouldn’t want to miss! Sensation’s Resident DJ Mr White will be in town to perform at HyLife Brewing Company. This resident DJ of Sensation perfectly knows how to stimulate the party mood through his house vibes and tech-house grooves. Expect the famous DJ to make you sway with energetic EDM tracks like Let’s All Get Down and Rockin’. The line-up also includes NineFX, DJ KD Belle and DMagnetic. Tickets: Rs.3,999. 8 pm.



Deccan Trails

If adventure is on your mind, then plan your New Year’s Eve with Deccan Trails group. Their special package is all about fun activities and comfort food. The event includes an overnight stay in a tent and a lavish spread with live kebab counter. You can also spend the night singing along to tunes as a city-based band performs at the campfire set-up on a hilltop. Tickets: Rs.4,000. 4 pm.



Birdbox Cafe and Bar

Coming all the way from Russia, DJ Tania Romanova is poised to set the stage on fire with her energetic set of tracks for NYE. Apart from pop music, the DJ will also play popular Bollywood songs of 2019 like The Wakhra Song, Ghungroo and Slow Motion. Price on request. 8.30 pm.



Farzi Cafe

Ring in the New Year at Farzi Cafe with Belgium-based DJ Robert Blanco. The artiste, who received attention for his performance at the biggest music festival Tomorrowland, will be behind the console playing a set of his signature pop and house music — think Other Side, In The Mood and Deep Waters. Tickets: Rs.7,995. 8.30 pm.

Lé Vantage Café Bar

Get ready to go back to old school familiar tracks and a fine mix of house and techno at the event titled NYE 2020 ft. Abhishek X Kartik Shekar at Lé Vantage Café Bar. Featuring the much sought-after city-based DJ Kartik and Abhishek Srivastav. Tickets: Rs. 1,000. 8 pm.

*Ticket prices are for couples.