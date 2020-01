Spend your Sunday learning new recipes to try at home at this day-long cooking workshop, Lets Welcome 2020. The event will have culinary experts of Feu - Dessert Bar teach participants techniques of cooking a three-course meal that includes Roasted Mushroom Soup, Pesto Grilled Chicken or Paneer With Mashed Potatoes and Raspberry Pannacotta. Tickets: INR 1,200.

January 5, noon onwards.

Details: 2355-7260.