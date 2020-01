Get ready for all the giggles this weekend with Vipul Goyal’s stand-up show, as a part of Hyderabad Comedy Festival. The Mumbai-based comedian, who is known as the star of TVF’s web series Humorously Yours, will share jokes from his everyday life with his signature punchlines.

Tickets: INR 499. January 4, 6.15 pm.

Details: 6635-9999.