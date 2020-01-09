Here's everything you need to know about Numaish at Nampally Exhibition Grounds
It’s that time of the year when Hyderabadis head to Nampally Exhibition Grounds for the annual fair, Numaish. The 80th All India Industrial Exhibition will have about 2,000 stalls set-up by artisans from across the country. Expect Chikankari outfits, kaftans, kitschy jewellery, home décor, dry fruits, handicrafts, and electronics, among others. You can also enjoy the rides at the fare — giant and Ferris wheels.
Tickets: INR 50.
January 12, 11 am onwards.
Details: 2460-3015.