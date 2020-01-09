It’s that time of the year when Hyderabadis head to Nampally Exhibition Grounds for the annual fair, Numaish. The 80th All India Industrial Exhibition will have about 2,000 stalls set-up by artisans from across the country. Expect Chikankari outfits, kaftans, kitschy jewellery, home décor, dry fruits, handicrafts, and electronics, among others. You can also enjoy the rides at the fare — giant and Ferris wheels.

Tickets: INR 50.

January 12, 11 am onwards.

Details: 2460-3015.