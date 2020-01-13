Here's everything you need to know about the International kites and sweets festival at Parade Grounds, Hyderabad
Every year, one of the most happening events in Hyderabad during Sankranthi is the International Kite Festival, that is held in Parade Grounds. Organised by the Telangana Tourism, this three-day affair is back with its fifth edition. From Octopus-shaped kites to traditional ones, the blue skies are dotted with a plethora of colours.
Bringing together international teams of professional kite-flyers, along with enthusiasts from around the city, the festival is not only about fun and frolic. The government promotes the tradition by hosting a series of kite-making workshops, lessons and competitions. That apart, there is also an International Sweets Festival at the venue that features a spread of desserts from across the regions in the country.
Entry free. From January 13-15, starts at 9.30 am. At Parade Grounds.
