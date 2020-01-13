Every year, one of the most happening events in Hyderabad during Sankranthi is the International Kite Festival, that is held in Parade Grounds. Organised by the Telangana Tourism, this three-day affair is back with its fifth edition. From Octopus-shaped kites to traditional ones, the blue skies are dotted with a plethora of colours.

Bringing together international teams of professional kite-flyers, along with enthusiasts from around the city, the festival is not only about fun and frolic. The government promotes the tradition by hosting a series of kite-making workshops, lessons and competitions. That apart, there is also an International Sweets Festival at the venue that features a spread of desserts from across the regions in the country.

Entry free. From January 13-15, starts at 9.30 am. At Parade Grounds.

Click here for more information.