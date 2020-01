Mix at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is hosting a dim sum food festival. The specially-curated menu features a selection of non-vegetarian and vegetarian options like Scallops and Shrimp Dumpling, Chinese Cabbage and Tofu Dumplings, Char Sui Bao, Edamame and Truffles Dumpling.

Priced at INR 645 and upwards.

January 25, 6 pm onwards.

Details: 6767-6767.