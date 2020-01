This January 31 start your weekend with some energetic music as artistes Lifafa and Shri will perform in the city at Madness JAMS. While Mumbai’s Lifafa is known for his albums like Jaago and Around the world, India by mixtape, singer-songwriter Shri has established herself with her fusion of classical and contemporary music. Tickets: Rs 599. 9 pm onwards. Details: 92489-12347.