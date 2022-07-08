Harsh Gujral is hosting a live comedy show in Hyderabad

Harsh Gujral will hit the stage for the gig, Jo Bolta Hai, Wohi Hota Hai. The comedian is known for his YouTube videos like Shaadi Ke Rasmein, Indian Reality Shows, and Sasta Vicky Kaushal. His new content is majorly inspired by situations that he faces frequently. Rs 499 upwards. At Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Lingampally.

What: Jo Bolta Hai, Wohi Hota Hai

When: July 9

Contact: 040-27667543