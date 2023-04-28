Hola Hyderabad: Pop-up, and all things luxury

While the summer heat beats us down, the party scene amps up in Hyderabad. From luxurious trunk shows to exclusive whisky pairing events, the city is buzzing with activities.

Our first go-to event was the Art Soiree, a glitterati pop-up held at The Collective. It was a grand celebration of the official launch of marquee brands such as Moschino, Dsquared2, Philip Plein, Kenzo, and Versace Jeans Couture. Attendees indulged in hors d’oeuvres and drinks while grooving to some killer tunes by DJ Gaurav. Among the guests were Sikander and Shaheen Daredia, Sunny Anand, Shagun Seagan, and Aastha Maheshwari.

On the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, people celebrate prosperity and abundance. Tibarumal and Sons’ edit, Tarishi marked this occasion with a dazzling display of their exquisite jewellery collection. The showcase included minimal workwear to heavy bridal jewellery that left guests in awe. The event was graced by influencers, including Nikishitha, former Miss Telangana. Other guests present at the event were Bhavya Natasha, Hannah and Sheenam who were mesmerised by the collection.

A whisky pairing event at Hyderabad Convention Centre tantalised attendees’ taste buds with an amazing food lineup specially curated by chefs at Novotel. The event featured a selection of beverages. With a lot of Hyderabadis turning up, the occasion was a huge success with delectables and pleasantries.



Next, we headed to the Antora store by designer Geetanjali, an Indian ethnic luxury designer clothing brand that offers the finest quality clothing, accessories, and luxury items. The store was inaugurated by renowned actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu at Banjara Hills Road No. 12. The evening was well attended by leading actors and influencers Akshara Gowda, Tejaswi Madivada, Dimple Hayathi, Rashi Singh, Shivatmika Rajshekar, Vithika Sheru, Seerat Kapoor, Paridhi Gulati, Divya Bopanna, and Trishala Kamath.

It's a wrap for now. Stay hydrated, stay safe, and keep having a blast!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)