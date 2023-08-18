Art & Flea Project to organise two-day exhibition in Hyderabad

Stepping into an exhibition or a flea market is always a revitalising escapade offering an immersive journey through an assortment of vintage allure, artisanal crafts, sartorial marvels, and hidden gems. If you are someone who loves visiting such events packed with creativity, get ready for a wonderful experience. Art & Flea Project, a women-led forum and marketplace known for organising such exhibitions to promote affordable, sustainable and indie fashion, is all set to come to Hyderabad for a festive tour.

Although they have organised exhibitions in other cities, Disha Das, Sreenanda Ganguli and Sayanika Mukherjee, the founders, are all ready to host the flea market for the first time in Hyderabad. Visitors will get a chance to go through fascinating collections displayed by various brands related to accessories, home décor, vegan beauty and fashion, of course. About 15 different brands from different parts of the country will be seen exhibiting the products. Therefore, one can anticipate an impressive journey into the realm of fashion and unparalleled artistry and cultural heritage, where narratives of unique crafts come alive.

Jewellery brand Aimra’a from Ahmedabad pays an ode to the free-spirited woman. Founders Neha and Tasneem Khan say, “We will bring an exquisite jewellery range from real glass, German silver, upcycled Afghani designs and 22k gold plated design. These are all designed and manufactured in Gujarat.”

Travelling from Kannauj, Boond Fragrances will be presenting aromatic symphonies through their Ittars. Krati and Varun Tandon tell us, “Conceived with the vision of introducing the world to the ancient Indian art of perfumery, our brand exists to transport people back to their roots. The fragrances will remind visitors of the smell of the first rain and make them nostalgic.”

TARI — the loom theory from Coimbatore will showcase a range of stunning outfits that can be styled in three different looks. The founder Jheel Kankaria says, “Our collection consists of comfortable cotton and linen two-piece or three-piece sets including pants, tops, longline shrugs or dresses and long jackets that go well in balmy or nippy weather. The outfits are set in various shades including green and red.” Hailing from a small town in West Bengal, Serampore, Chirag Agarwal, the owner of The Agarwals, will be exhibiting his finest range of handpainted tussar silk and pure silk saris. The ethnic wonders are soft, and light and have a calming, neutral colour palette ideal for the forthcoming festivities. These saris can be styled with similar-toned blouses or contrasting bustiers and bralettes.”

Free entry. August 19, 20. 12 pm to 8 pm.

Saptaparni, Banjara Hills.