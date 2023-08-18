Designer Surily Goel comes to Hyderabad to showcase her latest festive collection

There’s a different joy in attending fashion exhibitions that unfurl moments of sheer delight and artistry. It is a stupendous rendezvous with the very essence of elegance, where the senses awaken to a combination of colours, textures, and designs. If such kinds of events excite the fashionista in you, here’s something that you may be looking forward to have. Booby Kandhari and Archie Paranji present fashion designer Surily Goel’s first-ever festive showcase at Taj Krishna (Garden Room) on Friday.

The founder of the eponymous label, Surily Goel who has completed two decades in the industry, tells us what’s in store at the exhibition. She says, “We are getting a mix of our past collections to Hyderabad. It is a timeless fusion of elegance and contemporary designs. This special collaboration unveils a journey through 2023, beginning with the allure of destination weddings and culminating in resort wear ensembles.”

Surily’s love for geometry, coloured beads, delicate shells, intricate lace borders, Swarovski stones, and captivating jewelled motifs are reflected in her collections. The simplicity of the silhouettes enhances the focus on exquisite embroidery, creating a collection that radiates sophistication.

According to Surily, women in Hyderabad have a unique flair when it comes to their dressing style. She tells us, “there is a certain spark and confidence in the way women here carry themselves. It’s simply inspiring and fascinating to witness the different fashion trends and cultural influences that come together in this vibrant city.”

She agrees that Hyderabad’s fashion landscape can totally sync with her brand’s versatility and inclusivity. Her designs are tailored to be embraced by women of all ages. Further, the designer goes on to say that Hyderabad has established itself as a city with a rich fashion heritage and is becoming a prominent fashion destination.

She adds, “the demand for high-end fashion is growing rapidly, indicating a promising future for the industry. Over time, the fashion scene in Hyderabad has evolved significantly, with consumers showing a willingness to explore new styles and experiment with their clothing choices.”

Well-known Indian actress and Femina Miss India Universe (1993) Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni will be the guest of honour.

August 18. 11 am to 8 pm. Garden Room, Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

