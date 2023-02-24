Hola Hyderabad: Shake a leg and get fit

Summer is just around the corner and is the best time to sweat it out and get in shape. Speaking of which, Vijaya Tupurani, a renowned Zumba Instructor recently conducted a dance Fitness Session at one of the leading gyms in town. It was meant to spread awareness about the importance of dance fitness and its benefits. It was an interactive and fun session where more than 50 fitness enthusiasts danced their hearts out to some catchy songs.

It was Valentine’s week and Hyderabadis never fail to show their love. The city was painted red with lots of events at eateries and clubs. One such event was held at Naomi Patisserie to celebrate the Galentines! All the wonder women of this Nizami City were seen wearing red, which was the dress code for the day. The evening unfolded with a mesmerising magic show, unlimited food with wine and an opportunity to have their fortune read with a Tarot Card Reading session. Everyone enjoyed the Greek Custom Opa, where they smash plates as a mark of celebration. The night was further enhanced by live music and dancing, making it the perfect celebration of female friendships and community. Manasa Varanasi, Kanthi Dutt, Gulnar Virk and others were seen enjoying the event.

Manisha Mehta, an event planner and a socialite recently celebrated her birthday at a famous club with her girl gang. The women were seen catching up over drinks and letting their hair loose after the DJ set the dance floor on fire. Everyone seemed to be enjoying delicious food while the birthday girl played the perfect host. Alka Manoj, Neha Palan, and Reema Agarwal were among those present at the celebration.

