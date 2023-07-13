From stand-up comedy to music concerts: Here’s a glimpse of Hyderabad’s events calendar

Chained to Rhythm

July 14 | Jubilee Hills



Indo-western fusion band Swarag will perform in the city tomorrow! The collective, known for Bollywood mashups, instrumental fusion and folk songs will present soulful tunes like Yun Sawarna and Yaara Ve for you to have a pleasant evening.

INR 5,000 for two. 8 pm onwards. At Xora. Details: 8341143111.

Comedy bonanza

July 16 | Lakdikappul



Stand-up comedian Aakash Mehta is touring his show, The Dark Tour and will perform in the city this weekend. Expect jokes that tread the line of black and white as the comedian brings you an hour of his darkest material — neither for the weak heart nor for the strongly opinionated.

INR 499 upwards. At FTCCI. Details: 040 23395515.

Screening classics

July 14 | Banjara Hills

Hyderabad Cinephiles will organise a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s eternal masterpiece, The Great Dictator, to herald his performance as perhaps the most incredible monologue in film history.

Free entry. 7 pm. At Lamakaan. Details: 9642731329.

Fantasy drama

July 14 | HITEC City



South Korea-bred and Hyderabad-based theatre ensemble, ArtstageSAN will present a

mesmerising theatrical puppet play, called His Day. The story revolves around the life of a

weary salaryman trapped in a monotonous routine.

INR 300. 6.30 pm. At National Institute of Fashion Technology. Details: 040 23110841.

Sufi nights

July 22 | Gowlidoddi

Punjab-based singing group, Ali Brothers will perform live in Hyderabad presenting their first-ever Sufi and Qawwali melodies. Look forward to a beautiful interplay of lyrical voices, soulful renditions and more.

INR 799 upwards. 7 pm. At Odeum By Prism. Details: 8558966666.

