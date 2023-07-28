Drizzle and dazzle

Finally, monsoon is here, and the city looks no less than a dream. I walk every morning; trust me, it feels like I am taking a stroll at a hill station. So if you guys find the time, please walk in some open space near you and experience the bliss. Getting back to our events, let’s see what we have in store for you.

Akshara Ananda Wellness hosted a wellness session: A Good Night’s Sleep which addressed sleep-related issues that we go through in today’s day and age. Experts at this event included well-being coach Priya Rajiv, chef Kavitha Mantha and nutritionist Vijay Mangam. They shared some insightful information and techniques to help overcome issues related with sleep. The event was in collaboration with Sage Farm Café, which had arranged for food like beans and rice which contain the right amount of protein and carbohydrates to aid digestion and induce slee p. Swati Sucharita and Shivani Mohan were among the attendees.

Ekaani, a store known for luxury home décor hosted an exclusive evening for the city’s influencers. Prominent lifestyle influencers of the city were seen checking out the premium collection over high tea. Co-hosted by Bhavya Natasha, a lifestyle influencer herself; the guests were seen going gaga over the latest collection. Namrata Bhagtani, Meenakshi Pamnani, Deepika Maheshwari and a few others were spotted at the event.

Also, it was my birthday! So yes, I hosted a party for my friends from the city. It was a fun Saturday night with music, food and drinks. The weather was so pleasant and my friends and family showed up in high spirits. An array of vegetarian starters were served along with cocktails and mocktails followed by a late dinner. Attendees at the party included Avnish Kumar, Priya Ahuja, Gautam and Vartika Popli.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)