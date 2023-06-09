Hola Hyderabad: A stylish spectacle!

We are all waiting for the sun to show us some mercy, aren’t we? Hopefully, soon, we shall have pleasant days. Though the sweltering heat hardly has any effect on the events that are happening in the city. The party must go on, right? Sobe Décor, a leading name in the Indian décor industry, made a grand launch at Jubilee Hills. This highly anticipated event brought together the créme de la créme of the city, with socialites and lifestyle influencers creating quite a buzz. Renowned for curating prestigious brands like Noritake and Bugatti, it showcased a stunning collection of kitchenware, tableware, and other exquisite décor accessories. Adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the evening, the event featured a special session by etiquette consultant, Priya Rajiv. Priya shared her valuable insights on table etiquette and setup, enlightening the attendees with her expertise. Ending on a delightful note, guests were treated to a lavish Mediterranean Hi-tea, with a delectable fusion of flavours and culinary artistry. Founders Nivedita and Malvika seemed quite happy at the event which was hosted by Rajveer Kaur. Aadhya Luxe, a brand specialising in handloom saris, presented a dazzling showcase in the vibrant neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills. Founded by Padmaja Jasti and Shilpa Vempalli, the store showcased an exquisite collection of handpicked saris, ranging from casual to wedding wear. With a diverse range of fabrics like cotton, tussar silk, organza, patola, bandhani, pure silk, and paithani, Aadhya Luxe caters to diverse tastes. The relaunch event was hosted by Shiwangi Vijaywargi, and it drew the attention of prominent fashion influencers from the city, including Meenakshi Pamnani, Aria Krishnamurthy, and Paridhi Gulati. These fashion enthusiasts indulged in the spring soirée, savouring delectable food and drinks while revelling in the elegant ambience. Next, we headed to the launch of Surreal Conceptual Studios by Aishwarya Linga. This studio offers a unique and immersive experience for photo and video shoots, with an in-house styling team to bring artistic visions to life. The space boasts an array of enigmatic setups, including enchanting domes, mystical caves, lush flora, vibrant Amazon-themed areas, serene sand dunes, dynamic pop-ups, and striking mirrored LED solid backdrops for product photography. The launch attracted the glamourous Page 3 crowd, who eagerly explored the studio’s offerings. The occasion was further elevated by delightful hors d’oeuvres, ensuring a truly surreal experience for all attendees. Namrata Sadhvani and Arvind Chenji were among the many spotted at the event.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)