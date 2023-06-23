Sip, savour and celebrate 

With the hope of seeing the monsoon very soon, let’s begin with the swankiest watering hole in town. Yes, Red Rhino memorialised its first anniversary with pomp! All the city’s party animals were seen swaying to the tunes of the best-kept secret brand. Their famous craft beers led by Brewmaster Dan Satterthwaite were a hit, especially the Bangalore Daze, Black Pearl and Soul Surfer. Brewsters, the newest brewery in town threw a launch party recently. Spread across 20,000 sq feet, this brewery looks promising. Chef Richa Johri hosted a preview of her special cocktails and signature delicacies. The menu was a mix of cuisines from across the globe and the invitees were seen having a gala time over good music and food. A few of their exceptional items on the menu are Malabari Kathal Cutlet, Beer Braised Chicken Taco, Gongura Fish Tikka and Jack Daniel’s Chicken Wing.

Davines Hair Spa which hosted a wonderful event at Naoki Salon attended by the city’s lifestyle influencers, is a brand known for sustainability and commitment to natural ingredients. The participants experienced a relaxing and rejuvenating session. An entire hair ritual was offered after proper consultation, using Davines products and the ladies left with silky hair and a happy smile. The Westin Mindspace hosted a bar takeover at Mix which was an evening affair attended by food bloggers of the city. Exotic food and drinks were served for the connoisseurs to relish. Murgh Haleem Quesideilla, Scamorza and Guacamole Crostini were some flavour-packed dishes served to the guests. The mixologist took over the bar to create some fantastic cocktails like Tomato Highball, Yangs Old Fashioned and Connaught. Vaibhav Mittal, Vishal Fernandez and Pallas De were among those spotted at the event.

So club launches and spas kept us busy through the past few days. Let’s look out for the upcoming events more on that soon.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)