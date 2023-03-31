Hola Hyderabad: Glitz, glamour & zumba

As the month of March comes to a close, the spirit celebrating women continues. Team Marriott Hyderabad celebrated Women’s Day with renewed energy as they gathered for a 1.5km Walkathon – Equality March to applaud women’s accomplishments and advancements towards gender equality.

The event was designed to educate and inspire women to assume leadership roles, challenge stereotypes and foster gender equality. The participants worked up a sweat with an energy packed Zumba session followed by a delectable breakfast spread.

For the fashionistas in town, Goyaz Silver Jewellery, a well-known name in the world of premium silver jewellery, launched their latest collection, Vajram - As Precious as You Are. The collection was unveiled by the well-known anchor Suma as she was welcomed by owners Priyanka and Ravi Teja.

That’s not all! Telangana Artist's Association (TAA) hosted their annual awards night which saw artistes from various fields come together. The awards night was aimed at encouraging and recognising new talents and witnessed more than 100 artistes being felicitated. Guests were welcomed with the famous Ogu Dolu performance which was followed by numerous acts like Mirror Dance by Bosco, Peacock Dance by Sravya Manasa Group, a fashion sequence by Mahnoor Imran, and much more.

The first all-India flagship store of Nike Live aka Nike by Jubilee Hills store was launched in a fresh, peppy event recently. The launch saw a few popular faces from the social circuit and also many fitness enthusiasts who wanted to check out the latest collection.

That is all for now! Will be back soon with more events from around town.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)