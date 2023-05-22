‘Yoga Mahotsav’ to be held in Hyderabad on May 27

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush is hosting a grand Yoga Mahotsav at Parade Ground in Hyderabad on May 27. G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, stated on Sunday that a number of events are being planned in advance of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 to inspire people to not only incorporate yoga into their personal lives but also to show the world the rich history of yoga in our country. The programme was launched on March 13 this year and has included activities staged at regular intervals in New Delhi, Dibrugarh, and Jaipur in preparation for the much-awaited IDY 2023. Kishan said that under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a significant milestone was achieved in 2014 when the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Further, according to Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana Ministers of Finance and Health T. Harish Rao have been invited to the celebration. There will likely be participation from several Central Ministers, including Sarbananda Sonowal and Anurag Singh Thakur. According to the press release, the event is expected to draw more than 20,000 yoga enthusiasts, celebrities, athletes, and senior leaders from the state and centre.

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) for this year is in line with India's G20 presidency theme of 'One World, One Health' and embraces the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). The main goal of the IDY is to make yoga available in every village in India by actively involving Gram Panchayats (village councils)and Gram Sabhas (village assemblies).

