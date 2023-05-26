Fanfare and 'mom'ents of love

The city observed Mother’s Day and h o w! N o v o t e l HICC conducted a relaxing yoga session with mom bloggers from the city in total attendance. The event w a s h o s t e d b y Konnections IMAG a n d N a m r a t a Sadhvani. Kavita

Tilwani, a well-known yoga trainer led the refreshing event and the participants seemed to be having a great time. It was followed by a mango-themed high tea on the s e r e n e l aw n s . H a n a R a h m a n , M a d h u l i k a M a n i ya r a n d Chaya Pandey were spotted enjoying the event. Another M o t h e r ’ s Day occasion was hosted by Silver Star Mercedes-Benz and Jyotiee Balani in partnership with Great Indian Gin, Churrolto and Borabay Salon. A n a n y a S i m l a i , R h e a Melwani, Manju Agarwal, Aashima Diwan, Sudha Jain, and Jhanvi Bajaj were seen enjoying delicious food and cocktails. Next up, Rajathi Kalimuthan (South India Partner — Skin Lab) and Dr Sofiya Sujad hosted an exclusive session tailored to skincare,

to share the secrets of glowing skin with one of India’s most renowned dermatologists, Dr Jamun Pai. Attendees were seen actively listening and participating in the session to understand the essential routines and tips about skincare. Speaking of celebrations, Koyal Chandak, a well-known socialite

and philanthropist threw her birthday bash at a club. It was a pink theme party. With a perfect sundowner set-up and a vocalist crooning melodious Bollywood tunes, lots of food, fun and frolic, it was an event to remember. The birthday girl cut a beautiful cake matching the theme of her party in the company of her best friends and family. Shalini Modani, Fairdah Lahkani and Divya Katara were a few other invitees at

the venue.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own

celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the

Telangana Artist’s Association.)