Hyderabad is having a blast!

This time, the buzz begins with a birthday bash. Counsellor and entrepreneur Rina Dave threw a pink-themed intimate bash for her girlfriends. All the ladies from the city showed up in the colour code and were seen catching up over cocktails and lip-smacking fusion food. Arrangements were made for the women folk to get foot massages which seems like a really great idea, because, come on, who doesn’t like a foot massage? The party ended with a cake cutting and dinner.

Time’s flying really fast and did we even realise it’s cake-mixing season already? Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre ushered in the festive spirit by hosting its annual cake-mixing and grape-stomping brunch. HICC’s team gracefully escorted guests to a beautifully adorned mixing table, showcasing a delightful assortment of ingredients, including blackcurrant, golden apricots, rum soaked figs, drunk raisins, candied orange peel, candied ginger, dry cherries, and more. Dressed in aprons, gloves and caps, and equipped with bottles of fine liquor, guests positioned themselves for a delightful culinary adventure. The ambiance was electric with pre-Christmas cheer, amplified by the music playing in the background.

Lustr, a brand known for luxurious lab-grown diamonds recently hosted the grand launch which was graced by Shilpa Reddy, also known for her commitment to a sustainable lifestyle. Socialites, luminaries, and industry aficionados gathered to celebrate the launch of this cutting-edge brand, redefining luxury with ethical brilliance. Venturing from traditional gold jewellery to lab-grown diamond jewellery, Lustr’s founders Devashish Agarwal, Dhruv Ranka and Divit Agarwal, have penned a new luminous chapter in the brand’s tale.

