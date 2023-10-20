Food & festivities

It's festive time and garba parties have already begun. Owner of Prakash Lights and very well-known socialite Bina Mehta threw a garba party for the women folk. All the socialites of the city were seen applauding Beena’s performances and choreography — she is known for her graceful garba moves and traditional choreography. Pratiksha Prashant, Shivani Shroff, and Ananya Simlai were a few names amongst the guest list who were seen dancing to the tunes of the latest Bollywood garba numbers. I t was followed by some lip-smacking street food.

Label Ritu Kumar & Tanqueray held a private showcase for their latest collection, RI at their store in Banjara Hills. Fashionistas, influencers and bloggers were seen checking out the collection which seemed to be festive-inspired. The guests loved the collection and were seen catching up over drinks and finger food. Dr Noorin Hamed, Kavitha Reddy, Meenakshi Pamnani and others were spotted at the event. Turkish food popularity has been on the rise and Taj Krishna hosted the Turkish Food Festival from October 6 continuing till 15 with celebrity Chef Eyüp Kemal Sevinç who was flown in straight from Turkey. It was a gala dinner buffet with Turkish food, live stations, Turkish Coffee, Turkish Icecream and more. Some of the star dishes were Doner Kebab, Chicken Sis Kebab, Lamb Sis Kebab, Chicken Elbasan, Seabass Stew and Ankara Rice.

The Turkish Food Festival, a splendid collaboration between the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey and Taj Krishna Hyderabad, came to life in a grand gala. The event was inaugurated by Consulate General Orhan Yalman Okan and Pankaj Sampta, Area Director, Hyderabad IHCL Hotels — Taj Krishna, as they graced the stage and shared their insights with the esteemed attendees. Among the city’s elites, attendees relished exquisite cuisine, engaged in delightful conversations with a celebrity chef, and partook in intriguing discussions about culinary artistry.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.