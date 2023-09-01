Tree Huggers Club organises Fleaffair for homegrown talent across all genres

Whether it's a handcrafted pottery mug, a carefully woven piece of cloth, or meticulously carved jewellery, the act of collecting these artisanal treasures is quite meaningful and fulfilling for many. Thanks to the flea markets that create a vibrant and captivating shopping experience. For those who are always looking out for such exciting events, the Tree Huggers Club in collaboration with The Moonshine Project, is organising Fleaffair for all those who appreciate art and unique shopping sprees. This event offers a diverse range of experiences for all. With puppy adoption, live music, open mic sessions, BBQ, sundowner gatherings, gigs, and more, it’s a complete haven of enjoyment. The Fleaffair will have local artistes and homegrown entrepreneurs displaying their products on vibrant stalls.

The founder of the Tree Huggers Club, Supreeta Amancherla, tells us, “Our fundamental goal is to empower creative entrepreneurs and local artists, providing them with a platform to proudly present their products. Each item on display is meticulously handcrafted by artistes or skillfully made by karigars in small workshops. We are happy to provide a stage for these remarkably talented individuals who often go unnoticed in the mainstream market.” She further goes on to tell us that sustainability is the key. “With a nearzero waste approach, we embrace recycled decorations and refrain from using printed banners. Our stance on plastics is resolute: no buying or selling, and a complete absence of plastic bags,” Supreeta adds.

Simran Jain Sisodia and Mehak Sisodia, co-founders of Mehran — a homegrown jewellery brand will be participating at the flea market. Simran says, “We make handmade jewellery like daisies and sunflower being our best sellers! We will be bringing our 18k gold-plated handcrafted jewellery (designed by karigars) to the flea affair.” Soujanya Manda from House of Gaea, a city-based business, will also be displaying her products. She tells us, “I’m a studio potter and a candle artist. The products are focused on aromatherapy. It’s about how the scents can make you feel calmer, concentrate better and aid you in improving your mood, in general. I’m bringing in a new collection of candles under the theme of nostalgia. These candles not only smell great but also look like art.” Pastry chef Harika P, who runs the brand Gustare, is all set to exhibit some drool-worthy delicacies. Her expertise lies in crafting sweet munchies infused with a health-conscious approach. “I am planning to sell chocolate granola, energy bombs, seed bars, brownies, cookies, and cheesecakes at the flea. Whether you’re heading to work or embarking on a jour ney, these delightful munchies are perfectly portable,” Harika adds. Fleaffair is part of the three-daylong festival, Indeed Weekender 2023 which is dedicated to art, culture and music.

Free entry. September 3. 10 am to 7 pm.

The Moonshine Project, Film Nagar