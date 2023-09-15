A Cup of Carnival: A fusion of fashion, food, music, and engaging art workshops

It's truly splendid how the city thrives with unending liveliness, thanks to its vibrant bustling flea markets. With similar idea in mind, Green Sky Events is gearing up to organise A Cup of Carnival — a celebration of fashion, food, music and art. As fascinating as it sounds, the objective is to provide people with a delightful and memorable experience, ensuring they have a wonderful time.

The organisers Vidyadhari and Srinivasa Pranay tell us, “A Cup of Carnival, as a team, aims to create a unique experience for everyone. We want to come up with an extensive market space for young entrepreneurs, artistic people, startups, and local and homegrown brands. Our mission is to introduce novel and distinctive elements to the city, enhancing the overall experience for the residents.” The event is set to host approximately 150 stalls, with a significant portion, around 40 stalls, dedicated to food brands. These food stalls will offer a diverse range of dishes spanning various cuisines, resulting in a tantalising experience that caters to a wide spectrum of taste palettes.

Food entrepreneur Sravani, from the brand Palle Biryani, says “We’re getting our brand for the first time to a carnival/flea market festival. At this moment, I am too excited to make people try our wide range of delicious and one-of-a-kind biryanis.” Apart from this, there will be various fashion brands and jewellery brands as well. Music connoisseurs can have a great time with three live music bands performing songs from different genres. The regional Telugu band, Band Jammers, will serenade the visitors with beloved local tunes, while the Mumbai-based ensemble, Band Zoe & Urgen, will enchant with English melodies. Additionally, Band Buddies will regale the crowd with timeless Bollywood classics. The lead singer from the Band Jammers, Krishna Tejaswi, tells us, “We’re are so excited to perform and have fun at A Cup of Carnival. Get ready to immerse yourself in the rhythms as we enthral everyone with timeless Telugu classics, crafting an unforgettable night.”

A part of the event will entirely be dedicated to artists. You can expect more than 10 art workshops and even a pet show. Art practicioner Kimira Guduru, who will be conducting The Spin Art workshop, says, “Brace yourselves to dive into the world of colours and loads of fun! Let the colours fly and splash to craft your unique kind of art to take home ”

Rs 200 upwards. September 17. 10 am to 10 pm.

At HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda.