An evening with the stars at the IIFA Utsavam press meet

Faria Abdullah

This is my first time at IIFA, and I am super excited. I am hoping that, like every other award function, we celebrate films, acting, and the whole shebang. I absolutely love seeing artists coming together and enjoying what they do. I might be performing, which is very exciting. We’ve all grown up watching IIFA on TV, and it’s always so star-studded. IIFA Utsavam is no less, especially now when the South Indian film industry is booming and we are at our peak

Pragya Jaiswal

I am very happy and excited to be here today for the press conference of IIFA Utsavam 2024. The last time I was here was in 2017, so it has been a seven-year gap. I am thrilled that IIFA is back in the South. I hope it is a fantastic show, and I hope my performance goes really well and you all have a great time. I am performing this year, and I am very excited about it

Actress Khushbu

Actress Khushbu expresses her views on being a part of IFFA and says, “It feels fantastic to be a part of this event.”

Simran Bagga

My first award was in school for discus throw on sports day. I feel very proud to be a part of IIFA. Having been associated with IIFA for so many years, I experienced its celebration in Hyderabad for two years. Now, we are taking it to Abu Dhabi, and I am very excited about it. I wish the whole team good luck

Pearle Maaney

This is my second time at IIFA; the first was quite a while ago. There has been a long gap, especially with COVID and other factors. I am really excited to be part of IIFA because it’s one of the few awards where many people come together and take great pride in being part of this event. The lineup is fantastic, with the entire South Indian film industry coming together, featuring many big names. That’s the most exciting part. We have amazing performances from all four languages, and the best part is that I am also hosting one segment. I have a co-host named Sudev, and we have four different languages and combinations of anchors. It’s an event that all the non-residents in Abu Dhabi can thoroughly enjoy

Rana Daggubati

Well, I just love celebrating things, and being part of the movies feels like being part of a big celebration. I appreciate that every time they call celebrities, they call me first. For me, a celebration means every hour needs to be filled with joy that keeps rising and never plateaus until you leave. That’s what makes a celebration special. Let me tell you, any award event in the South is unique compared to other awards. We are not just one industry but four industries coming together. It’s not about one place or one language; it truly represents what India means: unity in diversity. We are all different, we speak different languages, but we embrace each other’s cultures beautifully. That, I believe, is what awards represent



Vijay Raghavendra

Hyderabad, which holds a significant influence within the cinema fraternity now, serves as a common platform for everyone, regardless of region and language. It’s a celebration of everybody. This year has been particularly progressive in terms of successful films, the scale of filmmaking, and the reach of these films. It’s not just India anymore; the appeal of our movies has extended from India to the Gulf and across the world. I have been chosen to host the Kannada segment in Abu Dhabi, a hub for great events that attracts people for various reasons. It is developing at a pace close to that of Dubai. The films selected this year, like those of Darshan and Sudeep sir, reflect the success and growing recognition of Kannada cinema

Teja Sajja

I am definitely excited to be a part of this event. I am actually going to host the show alongside Rana anna, whom I’ve known since childhood. I am sure it will be fun on stage, and everyone will enjoy it. I have no specific expectations; I see this as just another form of entertainment and an opportunity to explore a new field within the entertainment sector