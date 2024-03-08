Tree Huggers’ Carnival promises an experience full of appreciative art, delicious food, a vibrant flea market, and much more

The increasing number of fleas and exhibitions on the weekends is a testament to the city’s openness to exploring new experiences, appreciating art and culinary delights, as well as seeking ways to savour life. The Tree Huggers Club is back with an exciting carnival, where the visitors will be treated to a range of events, including an open mic session, a puppy adoption drive, musical performances, workshops, sundowners, and a grand flea market. This space will feature a variety of stalls showcasing fashion, food, artisanal goods, and more, all curated by local artisans, entrepreneurs, and creative talents from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

The organiser and founder of the Tree Huggers Club, Supreeta Amancherla, shares, “Hyderabad is rich in culture and art, and is home to many talented individuals. Many people yearn for a quaint space where they can appreciate or showcase of handmadeproducts. The idea is to create a small community space for creative individuals, for those who create art and those who appreciate it.” Supreeta aims to make art sustainable by expanding the definition of artists to include anyone with creative ideas. Through events like these, she hopes to dispel the notion that art cannot be profitable.

Excited to put up a stall at the flea, Vanaity Kumar, who owns The Block Soiree, says, “My expertise lies in block printing. I’ll be showcasing a range of garments, including kurtas, dresses, crop tops, table mats, and tote bags, all of which will feature our block-printed designs. ”Vanaity describes block printing as engraving a design on a wooden block, inking it, and stamping it on fabric. The process has a rustic beauty, and the patterns are eye-catching.

Sushi Choudhury, founder of the independent local handloom brand Nirlojyo, explains, “Although settled in Hyderabad, I hail from Assam where we have a manufacturing unit. I make customised casual streetwear ensembles.” She will display her best-selling outfits including ‘sackets' and Indian bralettes. Sushi elaborates, “Sackets are a shirt-cum-jacket that is inspired by Japanese kimonos, made shapeless to fit every body type from handwoven organic cotton customised by Assamese weavers.” Professional tattoo artist Manohar Sam will set up a live tattoo booth with his wife Neha. He shares, “I’ll be catering to all those interested in getting tattoos. I take their demands but also provide suggestions where needed. Often, people want tattoos that represent their personality or something meaningful to them. So, I speak to them at length to understand what they are looking for in a tattoo.” The event is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together, have fun, and immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere.

Free entry. March 10. 11 am to 11 pm.

At The Moonshine Project, Film Nagar