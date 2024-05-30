Things to do in Hyderabad this week

Cultural Crescendo

May 31 | Jubilee Hills

If you love live music events, this is a treat you wouldn’t want to miss. Music enthusiasts, prepare to be enchanted as the legendary band, The Raghu Dixit Project graces the city with their presence. This Bengalurubased contemporary folk band is set to ignite the stage with their captivating melodies and electrifying performance. Renowned for their fusion of Indian classical and rock music, expect an extraordinary and dynamic show that will leave you spellbound. Embrace the charm of live music and let The Raghu Dixit Project’s unique energy sweep you off your feet.

Rs 799. 8 pm. At Xora Bar & Kitchen. Details: 08341143111.