Things to do in Hyderabad this week

Musical extravaganza
May 31 | Knowledge City
Experience the transcendental melodies of Screetus, a Bengaluru-based prog/alt rock band that intricately weaves melancholic tunes with profound storytelling. Inspired by musical luminaries like Steven Wilson and Opeth, their unique sound defies categorisation. Led by the enigmatic Abhishek Sikdar on vocals, guitars, and synths, alongside Vamsi Krishna, Arnav Sharma, and Vishnu Venugopal, Screetus promises an unforgettable musical odyssey. Don’t miss this mesmerising performance if you are a true music aficionado!
Rs 500. 8:30 pm. At Hard Rock Café HITEC City. Details: 072079 11032.
Timeless tunes
June 1 | Banjara Hills
In a world filled with contemporary music, it’s important to revisit our roots and savour pure classical melodies. Get ready to immerse yourself in the realm of Carnatic music at a live concert featuring the city’s popular artiste Ranjani Sivakumar. She will be accompanied by Ramaraju Dinakar, and Chilumula Ramakrishna. Experience the joy of Carnatic music at Saptaparni’s open-air auditorium with these renowned musicians who will perform under the night sky. As summer fades, enjoy a pleasant evening where melodious music meets nature’s tranquil setting — a perfect outing for you and your loved ones.
Rs 299. 6.30 pm. At Saptaparni. Details: 04066667707.
Cultural Crescendo
May 31 | Jubilee Hills
If you love live music events, this is a treat you wouldn’t want to miss. Music enthusiasts, prepare to be enchanted as the legendary band, The Raghu Dixit Project graces the city with their presence. This Bengalurubased contemporary folk band is set to ignite the stage with their captivating melodies and electrifying performance. Renowned for their fusion of Indian classical and rock music, expect an extraordinary and dynamic show that will leave you spellbound. Embrace the charm of live music and let The Raghu Dixit Project’s unique energy sweep you off your feet.
Rs 799. 8 pm. At Xora Bar & Kitchen. Details: 08341143111.
Laugh riot
June 1 | Gachibowli
Renowned stand-up comedian Haseeb Khan from Bhopal is set to entertain Hyderabad with a wonderful performance. Having risen to fame through his hilarious and relatable content, Haseeb captivates audiences with his unique comic style. His performances span a variety of socially relevant topics, delivered with his signature Bhopali slang. Known for his sharp wit and humour, his jokes are sure to leave you in stitches. Prepare yourself for an evening of uproarious laughter and pure entertainment as Haseeb brings his sense of humour to life.
Rs 499. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 09599255397.
At the movies
May 31 | Panjagutta
Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, intertwines love, cricket, and the pursuit of dreams. The trailer offers a captivating glimpse into Janhvi and Rajkummar’s on-screen chemistry, weaving their characters’ love story with a shared passion for cricket and an unyielding ambition for success. The actors deliver undeniable chemistry as they navigate their journey together, finding solace and strength amidst life’s twists and turns.
In theatres. Details: Online.
Dual delights
June 1| Madhapur
Join in for a night of laughter in the city featuring the immensely talented comedians from Vizag, Sarat Uday and Sai S Mishra. This unique English-Telugu comedy show promises a delightful blend of cultural humour and relatable anecdotes. Get ready for a rib-tickling evening as these witty Vizag comedians grace the stage with their distinct comedic flair, ensuring an unforgettable experience filled with joy and mirth.
Rs 149. 7 pm. At The Street. Details: 09000970662.
Party time!
June 1 | Kothur
After weeks of working day and night, grant yourself respite at Way2begin’s premium refreshment party. Savour endless culinary delights while partaking in a plethora of indoor and outdoor amusements. Dive into the pool, sway to the DJ’s tunes on the rain-kissed dance floor, and revel in the joy of camaraderie. Gift yourself some good time of pure indulgence and boundless entertainment, where worries fade and memories flourish.
Rs 1,000. 3 pm. At Kshetra Farm Resort. Details: 099491 12341.