Food & glam

Situated at the heart of Banjara Hills, Yellow Verandah launched its flagship store. It is a captivating tribute to the opulence of Indian heritage and craftsmanship. The store’s design is a thoughtful integration with the existing architecture of a 35-year-old Goa-styled villa, characterised by round arches and high pyramid ceilings layered in aesthetics. Co-founder Shubham Sinha explains that the space was inspired by the traditional rang manch (performance stage) found in old havelis.

Chowman, renowned as Eastern India’s number-one Chinese brand, launched their second outlet in Madhapur, while marking another milestone in its remarkable journey. One can look forward to some signature specials such as Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken,Kung Pao Chicken, Chowman Special Noodles, Mixed Veg In White Sauce, Prawn Ka Seong, Roasted Chilli Pork, Chilli Shrimps, Butter Garlic Prawn and a lot of other scrumptious dishes.

Rewind the Clock, an event focusing on the profound impact of lifestyle choices was recently held at Akshara Ananda Sage Farm Café featuring the talented lifestyle coach Lovina Gidwani. Her presentation transcended traditional wellness narratives, highlighting the impact of lifestyle choices on one’s health and vitality. Lovina delved into the notion that genetic predispositions need not dictate one’s health destiny. She shared insightful strategies on how embracing a positive lifestyle, including nutrition, exercise and stress management, can effectively counteract the influence of troublesome genes.

Bon Fiction Chocolates, heralded for their exquisite Indian tree-to-bar creations that seamlessly fuse the rich diversity of Indian agro heritage with international expertise, has expanded its repertoire by introducing seven new tantalising flavours. This culinary venture has augmented its successful lineup of 14 distinct chocolate bars. The event not only showcased the new chocolate bars but also offered a unique and engaging experience for guests which included some wellknown influencers of the city like Vaibhav Mittal, and Vasanthi Singampalli. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on activity, crafting their rejuvenating body scrub using various cacao elements. Culminating the experience, guests were invited to create their indulgent hot chocolate using the premium cacao crafted by Bon Fiction. This collaboration not only introduced an exciting array of new flavours but also underscored the commitment of both Bon Fiction Chocolates, sustainable and experiential practices, further enriching the connoisseur’s journey into the world of delicacy.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.