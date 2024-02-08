A Cup of Carnival is back with exciting fashion and food stalls, music band performances and more

Fashion, pop-ups, fleas and exhibitions have witnessed a remarkable surge, turning weekends into enchanting occasions. These events offer a platform for artisanal brands to shine, showcasing a myriad of fashion stalls, captivating jewellery displays, delightful food corners, and more. The Green Sky Events which organised the successful A Cup of Carnival last year, is gearing up for its second edition. This time, the carnival is set to unfold over an extended three-day weekend.

The event will host over 150 exciting shopping stalls, featuring a diverse range of fashion and jewellery brands. With more than 20 food stalls, its going to be a paradise for food enthusiasts. This edition caters to kids with engaging ramp walks designed especially for them. Adding to the charm, there will be delightful pet fashion shows. Art lovers can immerse themselves in the workshops and performances by six live bands, each offering a unique musical experience.

The organisers Vidya Nadikuda and Srinivasa Pranay aim to create a unique carnival experience for Hyderabadis creating an extensive market space. Vidya says, “After the resounding success of the first season, we eagerly anticipated the return of A Cup of Carnival as a three-day weekend. Our passion lies in providing a platform to young entrepreneurs, artistes, and local and home grown brands to showcase their talents and product.”

Owners of various artisanal brands are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to showcase their unique products at the carnival. Nomonitha Chaterjee, the creative mind behind Brand Mangoz, expresses her enthusiasm, saying, “I am thrilled to showcase my distinctive wood jewellery collection at the event. Our one-of-a-kind, intricately crafted pieces made from wood are sure to captivate and stand out at the event.” From the food section, the owner of a Waffled, Jyothirmai, shares, “We are looking forward to serving our best-selling stick waffles, macarons, and thick shakes. After the success of our brand in the first season, we have set up multiple outlets in Hyderabad, and we are returning for the second edition to delight you all with some awesome desserts.”

Excited about crooning diverse songs across various genres, Abhishek Raj, the lead singer of Band Buddies, expresses, “We will perform some superhit numbers from Bollywood and Tollywood. Can’t wait to entertain people with our songs, engaging them in the good time.” So, if you are looking for a delightful weekend experience, don’t forget to visit the carnival and have a blast with your loved ones!

Tickets at Rs 150. February 9,10,11. 11 am to 10 pm.

People’s Plaza, Khairtabad.