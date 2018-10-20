Armageddon at American Centre, Kolkata
Team Indulge Published : 20th October 2018 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th October 2018 12:00 AM
The US Consulate will be screening the movie Armageddon, about a team of misfit deep core drillers recruited by NASA to save the world, at American centre, Kolkata, as a part of Space Film Fest.
Where: Lincoln Room, American Centre
When: October 27, 4 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.
Seating is on a first come, first served basis. Entry is free.
For further enquiries: americancenterkolkata@state.gov