Armageddon at American Centre, Kolkata

The US Consulate will be screening the movie Armageddon, about a team of misfit deep core drillers recruited by NASA to save the world, at American centre, Kolkata, as a part of Space Film Fest.

Where: Lincoln Room, American Centre

When: October 27, 4 p.m. – 6.30 p.m.

Seating is on a first come, first served basis. Entry is free.

For further enquiries: americancenterkolkata@state.gov