Santoor Ashram in association with ICCR is organising a Music Festival. East West Music Fest at Abanindranath Gallery, ICCR.

Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya who is the Chief Mentor of the festival East West Music Fest says, "The fest will see a unique combination of the young and upcoming talented musicians and recognised musicians sharing the same platform to express their love and passion for Indian Classical music and to take the legacy of Indian music forward. Santoor Ashram has always been a forerunner in providing opportunities and platforms to upcoming musicians to showcase their talent".

The fest will feature talents being nurtured by Santoor Ashram in the US which is a non-profit organisation.

The programme will feature US-based Pratham, Karthik, Ashwin and Sadhana on Mridangam, disciples of Vidwan Ramesh Srinivasan along with Pandit Amarendra Dhaneswar, Pompa, Purbayan and Nirmala Rajshekhar accompanied by Asit Jana and Jyotirmoy Roychowdhury.

The programme is supported by Sarvalaghu Percussion Arts Centre. Bay Area, California, the US.

When: December 29, 5.30 pm

Where: Abanindranath Gallery, ICCR