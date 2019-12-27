The Calcutta Art & Flea Project is organising Trash into Cash in collaboration with Earth Day Network and banglanatok.com, where you can see how several entrepreneurs, artists and youth of the city are ushering in a change, with their art and business philosophies.

This first of its kind Zero Waste event will be promoting up-cycling, sustainable and ethical fashion and local musical acts. One of the acts includes a fashion parade showcasing chic up-cycled fashion and accessories.

The event is being held in accordance with the UN SDG for Climate Action.

Currently, massive enterprises and MNCs are employed at making lives faster and easier but their policies are fraught with unsustainable practices, unhealthy working conditions and undisputed labour laws. This event will showcase how some creative minds of the city are turning the waste of the city into interesting products.

“Trends are responsible for a plethora of negative social, economic and environmental impacts. We are converting fashion into a sustainable cycle and encouraging the youth to shift to upcycling and slow fashion” said Sayanika Mukherjee, organiser and final year student at NIFT Kolkata.

The Calcutta Art and Flea Project has emerged as a platform for enthusiastic minds to come together and convert their passion for art into a business. In March this year, the very first edition held at Baitanik saw an unprecedented crowd, with a footfall of more than 1200 throughout the day and more than 25 independent artistes showcasing their unique brand of art.

When: December 29

Where: Baitanik, 4, Elgin Road